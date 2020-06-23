Shootings continue as Minneapolis organizes multiagency response to gun violence

In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “The shock of a mass shooting in Uptown that left one man dead and 11 other people wounded had barely subsided Monday when multiple shootings elsewhere in the city swelled the number of casualties. On Monday, the day three separate afternoon shootings on the North Side left nine people injured, Mayor Jacob Frey announced details behind a multiagency effort to quell the bloodshed that has persisted over the past several weeks. Joining the Minneapolis Police Department will be virtually every law enforcement agency within reach….”

An MPR story says, “State health officials said Monday they’re increasingly concerned that people with serious health problems who need emergency room care are not seeking that care because of fears over contracting COVID-19. National data show a significant drop-off in emergency room visits for heart attacks, strokes and low blood sugar cases during the pandemic compared to the weeks before outbreaks surfaced, said Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota’s infectious disease director. It’s a surprising decline that suggests people are avoiding care, Ehresmann added.”

Kathy Berdan reports for the Pioneer Press: “Needing to cut $4 million from its fiscal year 2021 budget, the Minneapolis Institute of Art announced Monday that it is reducing staff and freezing non-union wages. Leadership will take a 15 percent cut in pay. In a news release, the Minneapolis museum said the reductions were due to economic uncertainty from the coronovirus pandemic. Seventeen staff members took buyouts and another 22 were laid off on Monday. The reductions are about 15 percent of the total staff at the Twin Cities’ largest art museum.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson, “University of Minnesota researchers conducted one of the world’s largest observational studies of COVID-19 patients and found that diabetes and obesity increased death risks, but that a common diabetes drug protects women. Metformin reduced COVID-19 death risks by 21 to 24% in women with COVID-19 who were already taking it to manage their blood-sugar levels and their diabetes, according to the U study results, which were posted online this weekend in advance of publication in a medical journal.”

Says an AP story, “As Minneapolis tries to overhaul its Police Department in the wake of Floyd’s killing, city leaders will collide with a pugnacious and powerful union that has long resisted such change. But that union and (union head Bob ) Kroll are coming under greater pressure than ever before, with some members daring to speak out in support of change and police leaders vowing to negotiate a contract tougher on bad cops. … In Minneapolis, 14 officers signed an open letter condemning Chauvin, saying they ‘stand ready to listen and embrace the calls for change, reform and rebuilding.’ The move was seen as a big deal for a police department where such public dissent is rare.”

For KSTP-TV, Josh Skluzacek reports: “The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the thefts, burglaries and arsons of Minneapolis post offices. USPIS said the incidents happened between May 28 and May 30 at three Minneapolis post offices: Minnehaha Post Office, located at 3033 27th Avenue South; Powderhorn Post Office, located at 3045 Bloomington Avenue; Lake Street Post Office, located at 110 East 31st Street.” Says Matt McKinney for the Star Tribune, “Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis used the backdrop of the burned-out Third Precinct Minneapolis police station Monday to attack incumbent Sen. Tina Smith and other Democrats who have called for reforms in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Warning that police reform efforts are descending into mob rule, Lewis called for the restoration of public order. He was flanked by about two dozen supporters, including several retired police officials.… None of the speakers were active Minneapolis police officers or representatives of their union, the Minneapolis Police Federation.”

For Bring me the News, Melissa Turtinen writes: “Three Minnesota hospitals made the list of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals. The annual rankings, released last week, look at the best pediatric hospitals in the United States, highlighting the top 50 centers in several pediatric specialties. … Mayo Clinic Children’s Center, based in Rochester, ranked nationally in eight pediatric specialties. … The University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis ranked nationally in four pediatric specialties. … Children’s Minnesota, based in Minneapolis, ranked nationally in one specialty, coming in at No. 44 in pulmonology and lung surgery.”

An ESPN story says, “MLB owners voted unanimously to proceed with the 2020 season under the terms of their March 26 agreement with the MLB Players Association, the league said in a statement Monday night, after the union’s executive board voted down MLB’s latest offer of a 60-game season with expanded playoffs. The owners’ vote now gives commissioner Rob Manfred the power to implement a schedule of his choosing — likely between 50 and 60 games.”