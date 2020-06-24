St. Paul school board votes to remove police officers from city’s high schools

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “St. Paul Public Schools no longer will pay the city of St. Paul to post police officers in seven of its high schools. The school board voted 5-1 on Tuesday to stop contract negotiations with the city and develop a new safety plan. Board member Chauntyll Allen said the move was a long time coming. ‘Our focus needs to be on student achievement,’ she said, ‘and in order for all of our students to achieve, they need to be free from trauma.’”

For MPR, Tim Pugmire reports: “Three Republican state senators from outside the Twin Cities said Tuesday that they want a federal investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing. Sens. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, and Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, are asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate whether there are patterns of excessive force and bias in the department. … Newman said he does not believe state officials, including the Department of Human Rights, are capable of conducting a fair and impartial investigation.”

Related. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick writes: A white Minnesota state senator and former sheriff downplayed racism and police violence in a news conference Tuesday on the topic of police reform — and promptly drew criticism from an African-American senator. At one point during the news conference, Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, seemed to suggest an equivalence of black-on-white racism from black suspects toward white officers. … State Sen. Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis, took issue with Ingebrigtsen’s words.”

In the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “The president of the Minneapolis police union said Derek Chauvin’s deadly restraint of George Floyd is troubling and substantiates his firing, while he maintained steadfast support for the rank and file. In his first public comments since Floyd’s death on May 25, Lt. Bob Kroll said in a string of media interviews that members of the Minneapolis Police Federation are being unfairly ‘scapegoated by political leaders in our city and our state, and they have shifted their incompetent leadership, failed leadership onto us and our membership, and it is simply unjust.’”

For Fox 9, Bisi Onile-Ere reports, “After working years in the retail marketing industry, entrepreneur Audra Robinson is working to fill a void. ‘Rocky Robinson’ is an animated character and a brand specifically made with Black girls in mind. … On her website, digital content is structured to build confidence. And with a focus on personal care, each t-shirt and container of shower gel, lotion, and lip balm offer words of encouragement. ‘On the back of the label, it reinforces girls, telling her that she’s beautiful and smart, so those messages are there so that she feels seen and she can see herself,’ Robinson said.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan says, “Minnesota’s efforts to protect its most vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic is also having an unintended consequence — the isolation is killing some of them. ‘Families are literally watching as their loved ones die of loneliness,’ said Kristine Sundberg, executive director of Elder Voice Family Advocates. ‘We know full well, isolation has a significant impact on both physical and mental well-being.’ Sundberg and other advocates for seniors and vulnerable adults say the recent guidance the state Department of Health released for window and outdoor visits doesn’t go far enough.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Jim Spencer, “Leaders of Minnesota’s major business groups said a national ban on hiring foreign workers will do little to help the U.S. recover from financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Those reactions came as President Donald Trump ordered the country to stop issuing visas for many foreign workers until Dec. 31. Trump said the temporary ban will spur hiring of Americans during a period of high unemployment.”

An AP story says, “A recalled bagged salad distributed to a dozen Midwestern states by grocery stores has sickened 122 people in seven states and sent 19 to the hospital, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The salad distributed by Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Aldi grocery stores is contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and fatigue.”

Says Terry Blain in the Star Tribune, “Just months ago, Minneapolis-born pianist Kenny Broberg was eagerly anticipating competing for the $100,000 first prize at the American Pianists Association classical finals, starting in October and culminating next spring. Then coronavirus happened. Live concerts with an audience are part of the judging process, and social distancing protocols mean these cannot safely happen at present. The APA, however, has not left its young finalists dangling. A decision has been made to start distributing the 2021 prize money evenly among Broberg and the four other pianists, to help support them through the COVID-19 crisis.”