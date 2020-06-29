Storm dropped nine inches of rain on parts of western Wisconsin

Some rain. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “When Melissa Rice went to bed Sunday night, she knew there was a chance for inclement weather and prayed there would not be a tornado. … There was no tornado in Baldwin, Wis., but hours of heavy rain — up to 9 inches according to some estimates — brought flooding that washed out roads and sent gallons of water pouring into basements all across town. … The torrent had law enforcement conducting water rescues and evacuations in Baldwin, a city about 40 miles east of St. Paul. At least eight families were evacuated from houses near a creek and taken to a nearby community center, said Jeff Klatt, field service captain with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ugh. MPR reports: “Officials in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington said Saturday that they have asked the FBI to investigate after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker. … The rope was tied into what appears to be a crude noose and was discovered at a Bloomington fire station on June 15, according to a news release from the city. The discovery was reported to fire department leaders eight days later, on Tuesday.”

Also ugh. Patch’s William Bornhoft reports: “The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after a woman felt uncomfortable by a motorcycle gang wearing jackets that read ‘Aryan Cowboys.’ Sophia Rashid — who identified herself as a ‘very visible Muslim woman’ — was having dinner at 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Stillwater when she encountered the gangs. Rashid, who was were with her four-year-old daughter, said the bikers clearly did not want her there and tried to intimidate her.”

On rebuilding Lake Street. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “When state officials held a meeting at Midtown Global Market offering free insurance claim advice for Minneapolis businesses damaged during the civil unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing, the room filled quickly and a line went out the door. … With millions of dollars in damage along the Lake Street corridor, mainly to businesses owned and operated by immigrants in the East African and Latino community, merchants want to make sure they are following the right steps to get back on track.”

In other news…

