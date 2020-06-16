Target, U.S. Bank make Juneteenth an optional paid holiday

Juneteenth acknowledged. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “Minneapolis-based companies Target Corp. and U.S. Bank have moved to establish Juneteenth, the June 19 celebration of the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery, as official company holidays as more businesses continue to adjust their internal policies in the wake of widespread protests on racial equity. … While all Target stores and distribution centers will remain open on Friday, full-time hourly team members will have the option to take the day off with full pay. Hourly employees who decide to work that day will be paid time and a half. The Minneapolis headquarters offices will be closed in observance.”

All about Cup Foods. The New York Times’ Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Jack Healy report: “It is a lifeline where customers, [George] Floyd among them, bought cigarettes, fresh produce and more minutes for their cellphones. Neighbors said they swung by to pick up cilantro and limes for tacos, and adults remember spending childhood hours playing the Street Fighter II arcade game there. … But it is also a place where shootings have erupted nearby and undercover officers have surveilled patrons. Amid reports of rising crime more than 20 years ago, the Police Department urged the store to call 911 on people loitering outside. … As the neighborhood began to gentrify and barbershops and clothing stores closed as a cafe and art spaces moved in, Cup Foods — the name originally stood for ‘Chicago Unbeatable Prices’ — did not budge.”

The latest in the battle for Bremer Bank. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports: “Bremer Bank executives in the late 1980s acknowledged that Otto Bremer Trust, the charitable foundation that owns the state’s fourth-largest bank, had the right to sell the bank and could do it at any time, according to a newly unsealed document in their current court battle. … The trust argues that the document, part of its latest legal claim against current bank executives, shows that the bank’s leaders more than a generation ago recognized that its chief obligation was to sustain itself as a charity.”

Pigs. The New York Times’ Michael Corkery and David Yaffe-Bellany report: “After slaughterhouses in several states were closed when thousands of workers tested positive and dozens died, the industry publicly lobbied the Trump administration to intervene with state and local officials or risk major meat shortages across American grocery stores.… But the meatpackers, including Smithfield, which China’s largest pork producer bought in 2013, did not emphasize, at least not publicly, that keeping the plants open would also protect their long-term investments in exporting to a country that is vital to their growth.”

Media layoffs. City Pages’s Jay Boller reports: “APM and MPR are laying off 28 staff members, CEO Jon McTaggart said in a statement, and axing two programs — Chris Thile’s variety show Live From Here and John Moe’s podcast Hilarious World of Depression. ‘Revenue sources have dramatically and simultaneously declined’ due to the ‘large and unexpected financial challenge’ inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in today’s layoffs, McTaggart says. He cites sharp declines in corporate underwriting and sponsorships, among other diminishing cash flows.”

Inspired to run. The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports: “Marquita Stephens has been active in her Woodbury community for more than 20 years, working with victims of domestic violence and advocating for safe placements for black children up for adoption. A few months ago, in a moment of prayer, she made a promise to herself: if someone called upon her to take her work to the next level, she would. … She didn’t expect that person would be George Floyd, a man she’s never met, seen on a video crying out for his mother while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. … Days later, Stephens filed to run for a seat in the state Senate, a 162-year-old institution that has yet to elect a black woman. And she wasn’t alone. Three other black women have filed for state Senate seats since Floyd’s death, while a half-dozen others filed to run for offices from the state House to Congress.”

In other news…

Another arrest: “Man arrested in Colorado on charges relating to Minneapolis arson” [KARE]

From Macalester: “Biology Department cautions college against in-person instruction this fall” [The Mac Weekly]

Suit revived: “Former University of Minnesota Duluth coaches given new hope with US Supreme Court ruling” [Duluth News Tribune]

Developing news: “Large grocery, market-rate and affordable senior housing proposed for Ford site” [Pioneer Press]

They figured out a way to make golf more boring: “3M Open to be played in front of no spectators due to coronavirus” [KMSP]

Invincible youth: “What coronavirus? Unmasked crowd flocked to Minneapolis bar” [City Pages]

