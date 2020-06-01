Truck driver who barreled into protestors on I-35 bridge taken into custody; more than 150 arrested for breaking curfew

A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC200H918TCL

The Star Tribune’s James Walsh writes: “About 150 protesters were arrested near I-35W and Washington Avenue in downtown Minneapolis Sunday after they failed to heed the 8 p.m. curfew. … Earlier in the day, witnesses on the 35W bridge over the Mississippi River said dozens of marchers were sitting or had taken a knee for a moment of silence when the truck came hurtling toward them and stopped halfway across the bridge. Then demonstrators swarmed the cab and appeared to drag the driver out of the truck. Minneapolis police closed in and took the driver, who was injured, into custody. The Otsego, Minn., man was being held on probable cause for assault.”

The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick writes: “While the early part of Sunday evening appeared relatively quiet, officials said that no decision had been made on whether curfew would be imposed Monday. Top law enforcement officials will make a recommendation to Walz, who has instituted the previous curfews jointly with the respective mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis and authorized local officials across the state to do so as they see fit.”

The New York Times reports: “Fires burned outside the White House, the streets of New York City were gripped by mayhem and stores in Santa Monica, Calif., were looted after another day of peaceful protests descended into lawlessness in major cities across the United States. … As the smoke cleared Monday morning, here is where things stand. … Mr. Trump was largely heard on Twitter, but spurned the advice of his campaign advisers to deliver a nationally televised address and remained out of sight on Sunday. He accused Democrats of not being tough enough on violent protesters and blamed radical leftists for the turmoil roiling the nation.”

MPR reports: “After another night of violence, fires and looting in the Twin Cities, volunteers filled up trashed streets Saturday morning, helping clean up the aftermath of unrest following the killing of George Floyd earlier this week. Hundreds of people from around Minnesota and the country on Saturday flocked to the Twin Cities neighborhoods where massive protests took place for a fourth consecutive night on Friday despite the cities’ curfews in place.”

For KSTP-TV, Kyle Brown reports: “The former Minneapolis Police officer who was charged in connection with the death of George Floyd has been transferred from a county jail to a maximum-security prison, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Derek Chauvin… was originally taken into custody at the Ramsey County Jail; he was then taken to the Hennepin County Jail on Sunday afternoon. Now, according to the DOC, he has been released to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights.”

At Politico, Nancy Cook says, “As protests continue to flare across the country, President Donald Trump and his top aides cannot settle on the next steps the White House should take to ease tensions after the latest death of an African American man detained by a white police officer. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been pushing for the president to deliver a formal address to the nation to emphasize his support for law and order and police officers, a familiar trope for the Republican Party and one that typically plays well with its base.”

The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker writes: “In cities across America on Sunday, people awoke to see shattered glass, charred vehicles, bruised bodies and graffiti-tagged buildings. Demonstrators gathered again in peaceful daytime protest of racial injustice. By evening, thousands had converged again in front of the White House, where people had rioted and set fires the night before. President Trump stayed safely ensconced inside and had nothing to say, besides tweeting fuel on the fire. Never in the 1,227 days of Trump’s presidency has the nation seemed to cry out for leadership as it did Sunday, yet Trump made no attempt to provide it.”

Hollie Silverman at CNN says, “Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wants his department to provide a police escort for George Floyd when his body is returned to his home city to show their support for his family, he told CNN’s Don Lemon on Sunday. Acevedo said he wants to make sure the family is safe and feel supported by his department. ‘It’s going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home’, Acevedo said. ‘He’s well known, he’s known by a lot of our officers.’”

Also from KSTP’s Brown: “A GoFundMe page dedicated to George Floyd has raised more than $6.5 million in four days. George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, organized the page, which is called the “Official George Floyd Memorial Fund.” According to the page’s description, the funds will be used to cover funeral and burial expenses, grief counseling and lodging and travel for all court proceedings.The page also says a portion of the funds will go toward the estate of George Floyd ‘for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund.’”

Also for CNN, former NFL executive Joe Lockhart writes: “The situation in Minnesota right now offers a unique opportunity to deal with the symbols of racial injustice. As a small, but important step, the owners of the Minnesota Vikings, Zygi and Mark Wilf, can send a strong message by offering Colin Kaepernick a contract to play with the Vikings. Bring him into camp, treat him like any of the other players given a chance to play the game they love. It will not solve the problem of blacks and police violence. But it will recognize the problem that Kaepernick powerfully raised, and perhaps show that, with courage, real progress can be made.”