U of M reopening plan includes resumption of in-person classes this fall

KSTP-TV’s Callan Gray reports: “More than a dozen black community leaders gathered outside of Minneapolis City Hall on Thursday to support Police Chief Medaria Arradondo. ‘We are here to support him. We are here to let people know that his community is behind him and we believe in him,’ said Pastor Brian Herron, of Zion Baptist Church. ‘We are calling for systemic change, we are calling for transformational change […] we believe that Rondo Arradondo, Chief Rondo, can do that.’”

In the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: “Supporters of Stillwater Superintendent Denise Pontrelli passionately argued on her behalf Thursday night, saying that her leadership is needed during this time of pandemic and racial unrest. But the Stillwater Area School Board voted 5-2 to cut ties with Pontrelli; her last day will be July 1. … Pontrelli has been the focus of the ire of many parents and community leaders since the school board voted 5-2 in March 2016 to close three elementary schools….”

Also in the Star Tribune, Randy Furst reports: “The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Thursday that it is offering $10,000 in reward money for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of a man and a woman being investigated for fires that were set in St. Paul. The ATF said it is trying to locate Jose Felan Jr. and Mena Dyaha Yousif, who are suspected of arson in connection with the protests that followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.”

An MPR story by Hannah Yang says: “Standing in front of a group of protesters at a Hmong for Black Lives rally, Youa Vang had a simple request from her Asian American community — demand justice for George Floyd. … Vang can empathize with Floyd’s family: She lost her son, 19-year-old Fong Lee, when he was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2006. An all-white jury exonerated the white officer in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis.”

The Star Tribune’s Jean Hopfensperger says, “Pow Wow Grounds is well known for its wild rice soup and Indian tacos. But now it’s also known as the hub of an impressive community effort that saved Franklin Avenue businesses and nonprofits during the violence that erupted after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. It started with three Indian leaders who saw the destruction unfolding on Lake Street and rushed to protect businesses at the heart of the Indian cultural corridor along Franklin Avenue. … As the street patrols wound down last weekend, neighbors showed their appreciation. Librarians at the Franklin Library had a mural of the AIM flag painted on its boarded doors. The Native American Community Clinic had scrawled ‘Thank you AIM’ on its window boards that were coming down.”

Reports KSTP-TV’s Alex Jokich: Movie theaters in Minnesota are now allowed to open at 25% capacity, after being closed for almost three months. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS found most theaters in the state have delayed reopening. Locally-owned Mann Theatres plans to reopen its 12 theaters on June 26. They are currently working on a number of changes and safety protocols. That includes putting up Plexiglass around concession booths and sticking 6-foot distance markers on the ground.”