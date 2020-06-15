Walz visits Duluth on 100th anniversary of lynchings

An important remembrance. The Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports: “A masked and socially distant Gov. Tim Walz got a tour of Duluth’s painful history Monday morning, exactly 100 years after a white mob lynched three black men, Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie, on a downtown street corner. … Though the city and board that oversees the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial had long planned for a slate of events and up to 10,000 visitors, COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans. … But history is history, so Walz, accompanied by his wife and daughter, met Carl Crawford, Duluth’s human rights officer, outside the historic police station that was broken into on June 15, 1920, when Clayton, Jackson and McGhie were pulled from their cells.”

Related: “Duluth lynchings inspire variety of art” [Duluth News Tribune]

New information on the Floyd case. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “A 911 dispatcher watching real-time footage of George Floyd’s arrest in south Minneapolis was so alarmed by police officers’ actions that she called a supervisor who did not immediately respond to the scene, according to a newly released phone recording. … The recordings, of a phone conversation between the unidentified dispatcher and a Minneapolis police supervisor, were released Monday on the city’s website. They raised yet more questions about the department’s handling of Floyd’s death, which ignited worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.”

Long piece in the New Yorker looking at Minneapolis residents active in the protests following George Floyd’s death. Luke Mogelson writes: “The protests that have proliferated across the country for the past two weeks have been both intimately specific and sweepingly ambitious, honoring a single human life while indicting a national history. In Minneapolis, they have also been about a city. The relationship between Minneapolis’s law-enforcement officials and its communities of color, though always plagued, deteriorated dramatically in the five years before Floyd’s death.”

How Mayor Carter’s been handling the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. The Star Tribune’s Emma Nelson reports: “In the days since protests erupted around the world in response to Floyd’s death, Carter has kept up a constant conversation with other elected officials and the public about what’s happening in the Twin Cities and what happens next, including in his own Police Department. In addition to conversations with Biden and mayors across the country, Carter has made numerous national media appearances. … Black mayors across the country are getting similar requests, said McKinley Price, mayor of Newport News, Va., and president of the African American Mayors Association, of which Carter is a member. Like Carter, Price said the conversations are exhausting, but necessary.”

Interesting profile. The Pioneer Press’ Sarah Horner reports: “When Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Commander Suwana Kirkland showed up for a doctors’ appointment last week, the black law enforcement officer and mother of five sat down next to a black family in the lobby. … Noticing her uniform and amid the emotional aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in custody of Minneapolis police, the family got up and moved away from her, she said, choking back tears as she recounted the experience. … Kirkland, who is also the president of the National Black Police Association of Minnesota, finds herself in an increasingly challenging position these days, pulled between her experiences and identity as a woman of color and her role as an officer in law enforcement.”

In other news…

Can you identify anyone? “ATF offering $70K to help solve Twin Cities arson cases” [KSTP]

Congratulations: “Minnesota hires new assistant commissioner for immigrant and refugee affairs” [Sahan Journal]

In St. Cloud: “‘This Place Could Have Been On Fire Over A Lie’: St. Cloud Police Chief Admonishes Those Spreading Rumors After Officer Was Shot Overnight” [WCCO]

RIP: “Stephen Wanvig, artist who conceived today’s Goldy Gopher, dies at 70” [Star Tribune]

You know you want it: “Minnesota State Fair Food Finder Is Your Summer Checklist” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]