Attorney for Thomas Lane seeks dismissal of charges in Floyd killing

Motion to dismiss. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong, Abby Simons and Rochelle Olson report: “Attorney Earl Gray filed the motion and documents in supporting of a motion to dismiss charges against former rookie officer Thomas Lane. Pictures of the inside of the car Floyd was in at the time were included with the filing. Gray’s motion says there isn’t enough evidence to establish probable cause that Lane committed a crime.”

Examining Lt. Bob Kroll’s record and the rise in power of police union bosses. The Wall Street Journal’s Douglas Belkin, Kris Maher and Deanna Paul report: “In 2007, five Black police officers, including the current chief, sued the city, the police department and the then-chief in U.S. district court, accusing them of a pattern of racial discrimination and creating a hostile work environment. They accused Mr. Kroll, who wasn’t named in the suit, of wearing a “white power” badge on his leather motorcycle jacket and using a homophobic slur against an aide to the mayor at the time. The city eventually settled and paid the officers a total of $740,000.”

Don’t get charged for a COVID-19 test. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “Federal law requires tests and any associated office-visit cost to be covered by insurance companies without what’s called cost-sharing. In plain English, that means it shouldn’t cost you anything. Minnesota’s private health insurance companies have committed to these rules indefinitely.”

The legend of Black Beauty. The Star Tribune’s Jon Bream reports: “As legend has it, the guitar was stolen by a baggage attendant at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. … Apparently, the guitar — which had been remodeled to remove some of [Jimmy] Page’s telltale customizations but not the serial number — remained under the thief’s bed until about 1992, when it showed up at [Nate] Westgor’s then four-year-old shop. ‘A guy walks in and says, “I have Jimmy Page’s guitar.” I’d never seen this guy before.’”

The people in your neighborhood. The Southwest Journal’s Nate Gotlieb reports: “Southwest Minneapolis residents say the clerks at the Lake Street station, which was burned down during the unrest following George Floyd’s killing, were friendly and kind. They said they were sad to see the building destroyed and hope to see it rebuilt. ‘It’s just tough to see places that are so embedded in the history of the neighborhood get damaged like that,’ ECCO president Dane Stimart said.”

In other news…

