Authorities seek help in prosecuting Minneapolis pawnshop shooting case

Witnesses sought. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh and Startribune.Com report: “Police and prosecutors are turning to the public for help in deciding whether to charge a Lake Street pawnshop owner who allegedly shot and killed a man during rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death in late May. … The plea issued Tuesday comes one day after civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced he is representing the family of the man who was killed and joining in the call for charges to be filed. Crump is also the attorney for Floyd’s immediate survivors, who are plaintiffs in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Police Department and others.”

Food available. For Sahan Journal, Becky Z. Dernbach reports: “Ana Lilia’s children typically eat a free breakfast and lunch at school. So when buildings shut down in mid-March, their education wasn’t the only thing disrupted—so were half their weekly meals. … But the same week schools closed, Minneapolis Public Schools, and other districts across the state, unveiled a new way to feed kids: They began providing families with boxed meals to make up for the missing breakfasts and lunches. … ‘It’s a big help,’ Lilia said. … The free food box program began as a replacement for meals that would have been available during the school day. Now it provides boxes of 14 meals—seven breakfasts and seven lunches—at 50 schools, parks, and community centers throughout Minneapolis.”

That’s that for the Midway Shopping Center. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “Mary Lau wasn’t sure what she would keep and what she would throw away. Sporting a baseball cap and mask late last week, Lau helped direct workers as they carried out what remained in her closed Peking Garden restaurant. … For about 15 years, Lau has served authentic Chinese dishes out of a corner of the Midway Shopping Center in St. Paul, but she and other tenants are being forced to move out after the buildings were damaged by looting and fire following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd and the landlord’s subsequent termination of their leases. … It is an abrupt end for the Midway Shopping Center, which for more than 60 years has served customers at the busy intersection of University and Snelling avenues. … The strip mall was already on its way out, part of a plan to redevelop the land into a mixed-use district following the opening of Allianz Field.”

Cub joins the club. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “Cub is the latest business to announce a mask requirement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. … In a release issued Tuesday, Cub states all visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering while shopping at its stores. … Children under the age of 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove the mask without assistance, are not required to wear masks.”

In other news…

