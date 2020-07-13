Chauvin’s attorney objects to gag order in George Floyd case

No going quietly. KARE’s Emily Haavik reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s attorney is objecting to a gag order in the George Floyd case. … Judge Peter Cahill issued the gag order on Thursday, citing a need to limit pretrial publicity in the interest of a fair trial. Cahill wrote in his order that two or more attorneys talked with the media about a motion to dismiss charges in Thomas Lane’s case. Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter, while Chauvin is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the case. … In an objection filed on Monday in Hennepin County District Court, Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson requested that the gag order be vacated. … In his objection, Nelson wrote that while the court may want to protect the defendant’s right to an impartial jury, ‘this is by no means a usual case.’”

Myon Burrell case getting another look. The Associated Press reports (via KSTP): “An independent panel of national legal experts will review the conviction of an African American teenager who was sentenced to life in prison nearly two decades ago for the murder of a little girl, struck by a stray bullet while studying in her south Minneapolis home, Northwestern University’s Center on Wrongful Convictions and the New York-based Innocence Project announced Monday. … Myon Burrell’s case captured headlines, first at the time of his 2002 arrest, and again this year after Sen. Amy Klobuchar touted it during her run for the U.S. presidency. She used it as an example of how — when she was the top prosecutor in Hennepin County — she helped find justice for the African American community outraged by gun violence and the senseless death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was also Black.”

Not good. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A Black man said thoughts of George Floyd went through his head as he sat in the back of a police squad car after officers pulled him over — at least one of them with gun drawn — in Bloomington until they realized they had the wrong guy. … A statement on behalf of the three police departments involved in the stop — Richfield, Edina and Bloomington — was posted early Saturday evening on Facebook by the Richfield Police Department. It included an apology to Strong, described him as compliant with the officers and explained that he was the victim of an “unfortunate case of mistaken identity” because someone using his name led to an arrest warrant being issued.”

Split Rock opens Wednesday. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “A beacon of Minnesota’s north shore will again be welcoming visitors when Split Rock Lighthouse near Two Harbors reopens Wednesday. … The popular attraction was among a number of historic sites shut down March 14 as part of the State of Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the staff was furloughed. … Split Rock Lighthouse will reopen July 15.”

In other news…

