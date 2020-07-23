Derek Chauvin and wife charged with felony tax fraud

Says the Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh, “The fired Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd was charged along with his wife Wednesday with felony tax crimes dating back to 2014 that allege failure to claim more than $460,000 in income — at least $96,000 of that in his off-duty security work. Derek Chauvin and Kellie Chauvin, of Oakdale, were each charged by summons in Washington County District Court with nine felony counts of aiding and abetting false or fraudulent tax returns or failing to file returns.”

At Fox News Bradford Betz says, “The complaints allege that they also failed to pay proper sales tax on a $100,000 BMW purchased in Minnesota in 2018. Prosecutors say the Chauvins bought the car in Minnetonka but registered it in Florida, where they paid lower sales taxes.”

For MPR, Elizabeth Shockman reports: “A recent informal Minnesota Department of Education survey of families found the majority want schools to open for in-person learning in the fall. But the survey results did not offer a full picture of Minnesota students: They did not proportionately represent the state’s communities of color. Of the Black, Latinx and Asian families who did respond, the majority said they did not feel comfortable sending their students back to in-person classes — or were unsure about the prospect.”

For the Forum News Service, Hannah Olson writes: “Stan Stark doesn’t plan to sit around wasting his golden years. As he puts it, “he aims to wring every bit of joy out of the rest of his life like a washcloth.” At nearly 81 years old, he’s doing something he’s always wanted to do — tackling the Mississippi River in a kayak from its headwaters at Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico — and may just break a world record in the process. Stark is vying to become the oldest person to complete this voyage.”

Also at the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil says, “The Minneapolis City Council briefly considered diverting money from police to citizen patrols, with the council’s public safety chairwoman suggesting an armed group as one that could potentially benefit. During a budget meeting last week, Council Member Alondra Cano proposed cutting $500,000 from the Minneapolis Police Department for the citizen groups. … She and nine of her colleagues voted in favor of adding the provision to the 2020 budget. On Wednesday, after residents and reporters contacted city officials seeking details about the proposal, the council walked it back.”

At City Pages, Mike Mullen writes, “This month, we learned of plans for an apartment complex on one of south Minneapolis’s most cursed restaurant spaces. Tomorrow might mark the beginning of the end for its opposite: Curran’s, opened in 1948 and hardly changed since then. The Minneapolis Planning Commission’s agenda for its Thursday meeting includes a proposal for a five-story, 82-unit apartment complex at the corner of 42nd Street and Nicollet Avenue. The Business Journal reports the developer, Alex Gese, confirmed he has the Curran’s property under contract.”

Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews reports, “The Minnesota Department of Transportation is now soliciting offers for the sale of one of the oldest bridges in Minnesota. MnDOT has announced it’s accepting letters of interest until Aug. 31 from city, county, and state agencies that wish to buy the Kern Bridge, which previously crossed the Le Sueur River southwest of Mankato. Having been built in 1873, the 189-foot single-span bowstring arch bridge is one of the oldest in Minnesota, and is particularly rare as it’s made from wrought iron.”

Chris Hine and Andrew Krammer report in the Star Tribune: “It appears the Wilfs won’t be getting into the basketball business, at least not yet. After a report from ESPN surfaced Tuesday that said the Wilf family, owners of the Vikings, were serious about acquiring the Wolves from Glen Taylor, sources told the Star Tribune on Wednesday that there are no active talks between Taylor and the Wilfs. … Raine Group and Taylor had reached out to gauge the Wilfs’ interest, and the sides had some dialogue, but it hasn’t continued.”