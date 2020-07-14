Duluth becomes latest Minnesota city to impose mask requirement

The Star Tribune’s Kaitie Galiato writes: “Residents and visitors must wear masks in public indoor places after the (Duluth) City Council became the latest in Minnesota to require face coverings in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. On Monday evening, Duluth council members voted unanimously in favor of the measure, which took effect immediately. The mandate will remain in effect until Gov. Tim Walz ends his local emergency declaration. … A handful of other Minnesota cities, from Minneapolis to Winona, have passed similar measures. Minnetonka approved the change on Monday night.”

The Pioneer Press’s Nick Woltman writes: “A police standoff that closed the Mendota Bridge for more than 13 hours Monday ended when a Carver County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 29-year-old man who was holding a woman at gunpoint, officials say. The standoff began early Monday morning after authorities used tire spikes to disable the suspect’s vehicle as he fled officers, according to a news release from the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. The hostage was distraught, but she did not suffer any serious injuries, authorities said.”

For NBC News Dan Arkin reports, “Seventeen states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Monday, seeking to halt a new federal rule that strips international students of their visas if their coursework is entirely online when classes resume in the fall. … The legal action was jointly filed by attorneys general for Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, plus the District of Columbia.”

In the Star Tribune, Randy Furst writes: “The Washington football team announced that it is scrapping its Redskins nickname, nearly three decades after the first major protest of the moniker and logo decried as racist during the 1992 Super Bowl in Minneapolis. American Indian leaders and some of their longtime allies held a news conference on Monday afternoon at the American Indian Center in south Minneapolis to celebrate a victory many felt was long overdue.”

Says an AP story, “Police have arrested a Minneapolis man charged with fatally shooting a woman who was pregnant with his child. The baby was delivered at a hospital and survived the shooting. Zachary Robinson, 27, was arrested in Chicago, according to Minneapolis police. … Witnesses told police they saw Robinson and Columbus arguing near her SUV in a parking lot. A criminal complaint says that as Columbus started to drive away, Robinson fired several shots at the SUV.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olson writes, “Minnesota health officials Monday urged businesses to comply with existing COVID-19 protections to avoid the resurgence of infections causing other states to close down bars, churches and other destinations. Outbreaks involving 14 bars and 710 people over the last month show that some businesses aren’t taking required precautions, such as keeping customers separated by at least 6 feet, to reduce transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.”

Says Adam Uren for BringMeTheNews, “Members of the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board will vote on Wednesday to repeal its nudity ordinance, which has been criticized for discriminating against women and transgender people. The Park Board will hold a vote that would repeal an ordinance that specifically applies to breasts, in that it allows men to display them in city parks but not women.”

For The Washington Post Matthew Cappuci and Jason Samenow write, “Neowise, the brightest comet in 23 years, will grace the morning and evening skies this week across the world. … The comet makes its closest pass to Earth on July 22, zipping by us a mere 64 million miles away. Despite the comet’s appearances worldwide, Neowise was a sight only for early risers, formerly visible solely before sunrise. Now, Neowise will hang around during the evening, too. Just look to the northwest after sunset a little bit to the right of where the sun disappeared.”

At City Pages, Hannah Jones writes, “Coronavirus, unemployment, and a surge in homebuilding may change things, but at the moment, competition is pretty damn stiff in the Twin Cities housing market. If you’re selling, you’ve got to find a way to stand out. And, to its credit, this Zillow post that appeared online last week definitely achieves that goal. It’s a listing for a $230,000 house by Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood – three bedrooms, two bathrooms, built in 1905. Seems like a nice place, but none of that info was what caught viewers’ attention. It was the fact that every single … photo of the place was taken through a fisheye lens.”