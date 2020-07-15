Family of George Floyd to announce civil lawsuit against city of Minneapolis

From the Associated Press: “Attorneys for George Floyd’s family are set to announce a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death. Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail the lawsuit. Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.”

In the Star Tribune, Miguel Otárola and Jessie Van Berkel report: “Replacing the Third Precinct police station in south Minneapolis will cost an estimated $10 million, according to figures showing the damage to public infrastructure during the riots after the police killing of George Floyd. The figures, shared Monday by Hennepin County, are the first valuations of the damage to the police station, which was looted and torched by protesters after officers abandoned their post May 28.”

MPR’s Jon Collins writes: For the first time, body camera footage taken at the scene of the police killing of George Floyd will be available for viewing Wednesday — but with several restrictions imposed by the court. The video comes from cameras worn by two of the four former officers now charged in the case. The footage is available to media outlets and members of the public who made appointments to view it in person. No recordings will be allowed. A coalition of local and national media organizations … is challenging the restrictions.”

Denise Grady writes in The New York Times: “An experimental coronavirus vaccine made by the biotech company Moderna provoked a promising immune response against the virus and appeared safe in the first 45 people who received it, researchers reported on Tuesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. Moderna’s vaccine, developed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was the first coronavirus vaccine to be tested in humans, and the company announced on Tuesday that large Phase 3 tests of it would begin on July 27, involving 30,000 people.”

Also in the Star Tribune, John Reinan reports: “A man was shot Tuesday at a homeless encampment in Powderhorn Park, the latest incident in the tent community that has sprung up in Minnesota’s largest city. About 1:50 p.m., Minneapolis park police responded to a 911 call. When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds to the arm and face, according to a park police spokeswoman. He was transported to HCMC with noncritical injuries.”

For the Forum News Service, Dana Ferguson writes: “The Minnesota [House] Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday advanced a public jobs and projects bill complete with $1.35 billion in plans to update wastewater infrastructure, rebuild roads and bridges and fund improvements to university classrooms and labs. …Republicans on the committee objected to the combination of two major pieces of legislation, calling the plan a ‘huge garbage bill’ and said they weren’t involved in the deal’s crafting. Their objection signals likely trouble ahead as the bill moves to the House floor.”

For the AP, Steve Karnowski reports, “A major gun control group with ties to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday it plans to spend at least $1 million to try to flip the Minnesota Senate to Democratic control and keep the Minnesota House in the hands of lawmakers who back its positions. The Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund has targeted the state Senate because Republicans hold just a three-vote majority there.”

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach writes, “Millions of dollars are pouring into the primary race for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, where opposition to Minneapolis U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is fueling an unprecedented surge in donations to her top Democratic opponent, political newcomer Antone Melton-Meaux. Melton-Meaux, a mediation lawyer who emerged on the DFL scene late last year to challenge Omar, told the Star Tribune he raised a staggering $3.2 million between April and the end of June, with $2 million cash left in the bank before the Aug. 11 primary.”

For NPR, Rachel Treisman reports, “In a swift reversal, the Trump administration has agreed to rescind a directive that would have barred international college students from the U.S. if their colleges offered classes entirely online in the fall semester. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement rule change, released last week, would have prohibited foreign students from entering or remaining in the country to take fully online course loads. A number of colleges and universities had already announced plans to offer online-only classes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The agency’s July 6 announcement was met with immediate backlash.”

At Politico, Rebecca Rainey says, “Congress will likely allow the $600-a-week boost in unemployment benefits to expire at the end of this month if lawmakers follow Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed timeline for the next round of pandemic aid. … Although the GOP has recently signaled that jobless aid may be a part of the next rescue package, unless another bill is signed by the president before the aid expires, laid off workers will see a lapse in the additional benefits — reducing their weekly income by more than two-thirds in many states.”