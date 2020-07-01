Federal authorities charge two more people with May arsons

More arson arrests. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “According to a federal criminal complaint, [Mohamed] Abdi and one other person were captured on surveillance video setting fire to Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul on May 28 — three days after the police killing of Floyd in south Minneapolis. … [Matthew] White appeared in a separate case two weeks after his sister — Jessica Lynn White — was arrested in connection with a May 28 blaze that destroyed a St. Paul Enterprise Rent-A-Car location.”

Hall of Famer Rod Carew on Calvin Griffith and racism in Minnesota. The New York Times’s Ira Berkow reports: “’After a Twins game in Met Stadium’ — or Metropolitan Stadium, the former ballpark in Bloomington, Minn. — ‘a few years ago, I’m driving down 35W near my home and going 50 in a 55-mile zone. Two cops in a squad car pull me over. … When he saw my name, he starts shaking his head and says, “Well, Rod, you’re nuts for going over the speed limit.” I said: “I know I wasn’t going over the speed limit. I knew you guys were behind me. And I knew you were going to stop me.”‘ It ended without further incident. ‘I’m Rod Carew, but the bottom line is I’m still Black.’”

Helpful interactive map. MPR’s News Staff reports: “More cities are joining Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Both cities require people to wear masks inside businesses and other indoor facilities.”

Young witness to history. KARE’s Adrienne Broaddus reports: “[George] Floyd’s death inspired a renewed push for change and marches around the world. But the step nine-year-old Judeah Reynolds took, led to this current journey to end racism. Her older cousin, Darnella Frazier, captured the video showing Floyd begging for and narrating the end of his life. That Memorial Day, Reynolds asked her cousin to walk with her to the store to purchase snacks. She had been waiting all day to go to the store. … Reynolds said she wants to inspire through words, and write a children’s book called ‘My Walk to the Store.’”

Lawsuit over the Legislature’s insulin act. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports: “Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, says the program the Legislature passed in April is unconstitutional and that drugmakers already offer alternatives to help people with diabetes. They are seeking a permanent injunction barring the state from enforcing the insulin act.”

