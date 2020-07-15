First look at bodycam video from George Floyd murder

Video from two of the former officers. KMSP’s Fox 9 reports: “FOX 9’s Paul Blume, who viewed the body camera video, reports it is obvious from the start that Floyd was alarmed by having Lane’s gun in his face when the officers approached his driver’s side window. … Floyd tells the officers he is claustrophobic. He fights and will not stay in the back seat of the squad car. Eventually, the officers pin him to the ground. The bodycam footage shows several minutes elapse between the time officers get off a lifeless George Floyd and get him into an ambulance before real life-saving efforts are started.”

You can’t make it there. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “A two-day spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases last week was just enough to land Minnesota on New York’s travel restriction list. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday added Minnesota and three other states to the list due to their rising levels of COVID-19 activity, meaning that travelers from those states must fill out health forms and voluntarily quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arriving in New York.”

Good trouble. WCCO/CNN reports: “At least 87 people were reportedly arrested outside the home of Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and among them was the president of the Minneapolis NAACP chapter. The local chapter tweeted that president Leslie Redmond ‘was wrongfully arrested for demanding justice for Breonna Taylor by Louisville Police.’”

More housing in Uptown. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “Chicago-based developer Trilogy Real Estate Group brought its plans to convert the former restaurant space adjacent to the Uptown Transit Station into a seven-floor, 150-unit building before a meeting of the commission on July 9. Five restaurants — most recently, Piggy Bank — have rotated through the space since 2012.”

Healthy bottom line. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports: “UnitedHealth Group’s second-quarter profit jumped to $6.6 billion — double the earnings from the same period last year, and far beyond expectations — as the nation’s largest health insurer paid out far fewer claims with the temporary shutdown of elective procedures due to COVID-19.”

In other news…

Handy: “Where face masks are required in Minnesota” [KSTP]

OK: “Ryan Companies Renames Ford Site: Highland Bridge” [Twin Cities Business]

Sun’s out, guns out: “Police Use Drones To Check For Nudity On Twin Cities Beach” [WCCO]

Sanity in an insane world: “Minnesota State Fair’s famous butter sculptures will go on this year” [Star Tribune]