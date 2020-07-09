Frey plan for Minneapolis budget rescue calls for 40 layoffs

Fixing a hole. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “Minneapolis would rely on furloughs, up to 40 layoffs and cash savings to help fill an estimated $156 million budget hole left by the coronavirus pandemic, under a plan presented Thursday by Mayor Jacob Frey. … Frey’s proposal is far from final and must ultimately be approved by City Council. Tense, fast-paced negotiations are expected to unfold over the next two-and-a-half weeks. … The coronavirus pandemic, and the business closures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, dealt a sharp blow to the city’s finances. The exact figures have fluctuated as the city learns more about the virus. The latest estimates show it expects to lose roughly 10% of its revenue this year.”

MPR finds that half of Minneapolis police officers who are fired get their jobs back via arbitration. Jon Collins writes: “It was in October 2015 that a white Richfield police officer was captured on video striking a Somali American teenager in the head. Officer Nate Kinsey, who had previously been disciplined for how he used force, was fired over the incident. … But in Minnesota, public employees, including police officers can appeal discipline to an independent arbitrator. The arbitrator in Kinsey’s case changed his termination to a three-day suspension. The city and police union fought it out all the way to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which ruled that Kinsey should get his job back. He’s currently a Richfield police officer.”

Cub stays committed. The Star Tribune’s John Ewoldt reports: “Yes, it’s air-conditioned. … That’s the first question shoppers may wonder as they make their way to Cub Food’s new temporary supermarket on East Lake Street in Minneapolis. … The tent-like structure opened Wednesday in front of the store at 26th Avenue and Lake Street that was badly damaged on May 28 in riots that followed protests over the police killing of George Floyd.”

Attention job seekers. The Pioneer Press’ Deanna Weniger reports: “Need help finding a job, but COVID-19 is making it difficult? … Ramsey County has allocated $15 million of federal funds toward helping residents find work. … Earlier this week, county officials announced that three CARES Career Labs, situated in St. Paul libraries, will be open mid-July through the end of the year. The program comes via a joint-powers agreement with St. Paul and will eventually extend to other Ramsey County communities.”

In other news…

Aftermath of major tornado in western Minnesota: “One dead after Otter Tail County tornado, WDAY has a look Thursday morning at part of the 8-mile path of destruction” [Fargo Forum]

See for yourself: “‘My closest intercept ever’: Minnesota storm chaser captures wild tornado video” [City Pages]

More job losses: “As shipments slip, 3 ships enter layup, nearly 100 crew members laid off” [Duluth News Tribune]

If you don’t win, change the rules: “Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws” [Star Tribune]

Nice: “Wells Fargo donates $400M to assist struggling minority businesses” [Star Tribune]