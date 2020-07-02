Jonathan Irons, whose case was advocated for by Maya Moore, freed from prison

The AP reports (via MPR): “A Missouri man was freed from prison Wednesday after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by WNBA star Maya Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges. … Moore was on hand when Jonathan Irons, 40, walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center. She clapped as Irons approached a group of people waiting for his release. She then dropped to her knees at one point before joining a group hug around Irons. … He had been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from the nonfatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16. But a judge threw out his convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case, including a fingerprint report that had not been turned over to Irons’ defense team, according to The New York Times.”

Statement from Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve:

Remembering another police killing. KSTP’s Josh Skluzacek reports: “Wednesday night, a group of people disrupted traffic along Highway 13 near Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan. … The protesters marched in the name of Isak Aden, who was killed by police in 2019. … Organizers asked for Aden’s case to be reopened and for the officers involved to be prosecuted.”

Masks needed in Edina. WCCO reports: “Face masks will be mandatory inside public spaces in Edina starting next week. … The mayor of the southwest Minneapolis suburb signed an executive order Wednesday requiring residents to wear masks inside retail establishments and city buildings. The order goes into Monday.”

In other news…

