Long-term care facilities, adult day programs, some libraries in Minnesota set to reopen Monday

Kate Raddatz reports for WCCO-TV: “Minnesota will turn the dial a little more this week. Starting Monday, several Hennepin County libraries will begin offering ‘grab and go’ services in-person. Day programs will also resume for adults with disabilities, and long-term care facilities will be allowed to have some visitors again. … For the first time in four months, outside visitors deemed ‘essential caregivers’ by state health officials will be able to visit residents in nursing homes and assisted care facilities. Day services are also reopening Monday for adults in group settings with disabilities, giving them access to day centers that offer mental and emotional support, among other services. WCCO spoke with Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead about the changes.”

MPR reports: “Family members of dozens of people killed by police — in Minnesota and across the country — marched to the Capitol in St. Paul on Sunday to protest police violence and racial injustice. Hundreds took part in what was called the National Mothers March. The demonstration came on the eve of another special session of the Minnesota Legislature, in which lawmakers are expected to again take up police accountability proposals. Organizers said the crowd that marched down University Avenue included relatives of about 180 people killed by police.”

The AP reports: “The Minnesota Legislature convenes Monday for its second special session of the year with few public signs of lawmakers and the governor being close to deals on the big issues of police accountability and public construction. When Democratic Gov. Tim Walz formally called the special session Friday, he urged Republicans and Democrats to work together for deals on policing and infrastructure projects. “Our state had a trying few months, and we need the Legislature to rise to the occasion and get things done to help Minnesotans rebuild and recover,” he said in a statement. But the challenge is akin to threading multiple moving needles because the issues are so interconnected, with different power centers competing.”

Says a FOX 9 story, “As the Minneapolis City Council considers defunding the police department, city negotiators are asking the police union to accept scheduling changes and furloughs in their expired labor contract. … City negotiators are asking the Federation to consider two, 12-hour shifts, instead of the current three, 10-hour shifts, and to move other police officers to patrol assignments. … On Thursday, city negotiators approached the Federation again to ask them to enter into an agreement that would allow the city to furlough police officers in order to prevent possible layoffs.”

Another MPR story says, “After seeing the video of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Terry Willis felt compelled to do something. Something to bring more attention to racial injustice, and police violence against Black people. So the Alabama man started walking on June 2 in Huntsville. And on Sunday, more than 1,000 miles later, he reached the George Floyd memorial site in south Minneapolis.”

The Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett writes: “3M says it’s hit midyear goals for increasing U.S. respirator output as a new production line recently opened at one of the company’s Wisconsin factories. The N95 respirators are vital for protecting health care workers from COVID-19, and with sharply rising demand, they’re boosting 3M’s sales in an otherwise dismal year for manufacturers. The Maplewood-based company has respirator contracts with the federal government that this year alone could generate over $1 billion in sales.”

Joe Nelson for BringMeTheNews says, “weather is expected to again turn ugly for much of Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. ‘Severe storms will develop over the Dakotas late Monday afternoon. Storms will reach western Minnesota by Monday evening and Wisconsin late Monday night,’ said the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large area of Minnesota, including most of the Twin Cities, in a slight risk for severe storms that will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jerry Zgoda writes: “The state’s first major professional sports team to return since a virus shut them all down in March, Minnesota United on Sunday night played its first 90 minutes and then some in those four long months. It needed every minute to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in its MLS is Back Tournament opener. The Loons scored twice late in second-half stoppage time — in the 92nd and 97th minutes — and persevered after they spent months isolated at home, then at first worked out individually at first and now got testing swabs shoved up their noses for the past weeks.”

ESPN’s John Keim writes: The Washington Redskins will officially announce Monday morning that they will be changing their nickname, though no new name will be revealed just yet, a source confirmed Sunday night. It had been widely expected that Washington would change its name, and one source said Saturday night that an announcement of a new name would come soon. Sports Business Daily, which first reported Monday’s official announcement, reported that the new name would not be announced yet because trademark issues are pending.”