Minneapolis Charter Commission proposes its own policing amendment

MPR’s Brandt Williams writes: “An alternative to a move by the Minneapolis City Council to remove the Police Department from the city’s charter is in the works. The Minneapolis Charter Commission will listen to public testimony Monday evening on its own measure that does not make changes on the same scale as the City Council’s amendment. … The charter commission has the authority to place its own proposal on the ballot without the approval of the City Council. As a result, it is possible voters would have two police options to choose from.”

In the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan says, “Minnesota health officials are worried the state’s robust coronavirus testing capacity could be hampered by an increasingly stressed international medical supply chain. Just a few weeks ago, Minnesotans were able to get the results of their coronavirus tests within about 24 hours. But now, the wait can be three days or more, delaying when contact tracers can begin investigating new infections.”

The Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker writes, “Despite orders to limit crowds, the stands remained full or nearly full for the three days of the 65th annual North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie in northern Minnesota. Thousands showed up to what is known as the state’s largest outdoor rodeo even though the Minnesota Department of Health and the state Attorney General’s Office imposed a spectator limit at the event.”

For MPR, Dan Kraker reports: “The BWCA and the surrounding Superior National Forest in far northern Minnesota are seeing a surge in visitors this summer. With kids’ activities canceled and other trips on hold, people are flocking to the area for the kinds of outdoor activities that naturally allow for social distancing. That’s good news for the outfitters that rent equipment and lead trips into the area — but some of those campers are wreaking havoc on the pristine, protected region.”

For Bring Me The News, Declan Desmond says, “A beloved Duluth restaurant is partially closing up shop due to the coronavirus. Grandma’s Saloon & Grill, famous for sponsoring the popular marathon that bears its name, announced this weekend that an employee at its Canal Park location tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the establishment is temporarily closing its downstairs dining rooms and kitchens, according to a Friday Facebook post.”

MPR’s Andrew Krueger reports: “Slow-moving storms fueled by tropical moisture dropped more than 8 inches of rain on parts of south-central Minnesota late Saturday and early Sunday, forcing the closure of some roads. Two state highways remained closed late Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service said rain totals in Minnesota equaled or exceeded those seen with Hurricane Hanna in Texas — a storm that helped magnify those in Minnesota.”

For the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt writes: “Police are investigating a rash of vandalism from Saturday night that targeted the area around U.S. Bank Stadium, including the Viking ship that sits on the plaza outside the stadium. Video surveillance is being reviewed to determine who spray-painted graffiti on stadium property and other nearby buildings around 10 p.m. Saturday, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder, while 50 to 100 people were marching to 4th Street and Chicago Avenue.”

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi BelCamino reports, “A Maple Grove man authorities say killed his wife and buried her body in their basement died Saturday night after he hanged himself in Hennepin County Jail, less than two weeks after pleading guilty to her murder. Joshua David Fury, 29, was found dead by hanging in Quad 9 of the jail at 7:41 p.m., according to a press release by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office Sunday. His death was ruled a suicide.”