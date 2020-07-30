Minneapolis Charter Commission votes to keep first of two police questions off November ballot

At MPR, Brandt Williams says, “Members of the Minneapolis Charter Commission say now is not the right time for major changes to the city’s Police Department. The commission voted Wednesday to reject a measure that would have allowed voters to eliminate a minimum funding requirement for the Minneapolis Police Department which is currently in the city charter. The commission voted 8-6, with one member absent, to reject a proposal offered by Commissioner Alvaro Giraud-Isaacson. His proposal would have let voters decide if the charter should contain a staffing formula for the Police Department or not.”

In the Star Tribune, Randy Furst writes, “Another of the three former Minneapolis police officers who were charged last month for failing to stop former officer Derek Chauvin from fatally restraining George Floyd by kneeling on his neck has filed a motion to dismiss two felony charges against him. Attorneys for Tou Thao, who was seen on a bystander’s cellphone video keeping people at bay while Floyd was being held down, asked Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to toss the two aiding-and-abetting charges …. The lawyers, Robert Paule and Natalie Paule of Minneapolis, argue in their three-page motion that county prosecutors had failed to show that Thao knew that Chauvin and the other officers were going to commit a crime.”

For KARE-TV Dana Thiede and Jeremiah Jacobsen report, “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is closing all indoor service at bar areas in the city due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and compliance problems at some establishments. … The new regulation does allow bars to offer indoor seating, with limits of four non-related people, or six related people, in seating that has been appropriately distanced under state guidelines. ‘In other words, butts in the seats, OK. Individuals trying to get a beer from the bar, not OK,’ Frey said.”

The Forum News Service reports: “Authorities have arrested a suspect in a 34-year-old unsolved Iron Range homicide after using public genealogy databases to find the Chisholm man. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 52, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia on probable cause of second-degree murder in the 1986 killing of Nancy Daugherty, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. BCA agents and Chisholm police arrested Carbo after receiving confirmation from the BCA’s laboratory in St. Paul that Carbo’s DNA matched genetic evidence from the crime scene.”

In the Star Tribune, David Chanen and Libor Jany write: Piercing screams for help sent employees and customers scrambling outside the Sherwin-Williams paint store in Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. ‘They put a gun to my head,’ yelled the woman, who said two men had just tried to rob her and take her car. Store manager Jacob Babcock and others went after the men, who had jumped back in their car and fled. He pounded on the back window as someone inside rolled down a window and shot three times. A bullet ricocheted through his back, leaving him bleeding on the street. Babcock, a father of two, was recovering from surgery Wednesday.”

For Valley News Live in Fargo, Joshua Peguero says, “A Minnesota mom is upset over what happened to her autistic son who was kicked out of a supermarket for not having a mask. Loni Padilla told Valley News Live in an exclusive interview that she stopped into Hugo’s Family Marketplace in Thief River Falls on Monday night to grab dinner before it closed. Once inside, Padilla said the store’s manager approached her. … She was reportedly asked to leave the store because 10-year-old Makuyi, who is severely autistic, wasn’t wearing a mask. Padilla described the experience as embarrassing and said Makuyi has the cognitive ability of a two-year-old.”

WCCO-TV has a story saying, “There’s a new way to cheer for the Minnesota Twins today — a giant new way. You might have seen those “big heads” of team legends filling the stands during the home opener at Target Field Tuesday night. Now fans can put their own game faces forward. For $80, the Twins will put a two-and-a-half foot likeness of you in the seats. What’s more, you’ll get the ‘big head’ back as a keepsake after the season.”

Says Megan Burks for MPR, “A group called the Minnesota Freedom Fighters has been gaining a lot of attention for its heavily-armed appearances at protests. But at a meet-and-greet event in north Minneapolis Saturday, the group softened its image. In place of tactical vests, guns and stony expressions were a bounce house, music and fighters goofing off with neighborhood kids on an asphalt dance floor. ‘The misconception is that we’re scary Black men with with big guns,’ said Jamil Jackson, the group’s commander. ‘We’re not. We’re all professional men in our day jobs. We’re fathers and husbands, we’re uncles, we’re mentors. But at night and during times of need, we’re out doing what we need to do for our community.’”