Minneapolis clears second homeless encampment

Another encampment closed down. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “A week after Minneapolis officials dismantled a large homeless site at Powderhorn Park, officials cleared another encampment on the city’s South Side on Wednesday. … As police looked on, residents broke down their tents and crisscrossed the encampment on a city-owned lot at E. 26th Street, between S. 15th and 14th avenues, with pushcarts piled high with clothes, pillows and other belongings. A group of social service providers and volunteers were also on the scene to provide assistance. City workers hung back for a while, before moving in to clear trash with a small front-loader.”

Crop report. MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “After a difficult harvest last year and an uncertain planting season, crop reports this spring and summer have been a welcome bright spot for farmers across the state. … This week’s latest report shows corn and soybean quality improving over the week before — but some crops have been damaged by heavy rain and wind. That’s especially true in northwest Minnesota, where persistent stormy conditions this summer have damaged crops and roads — and have made the region an outlier for weeks in an otherwise encouraging statewide ag picture.”

More people finding themselves up a creek … The Star Tribune’s Brooks Johnson and Bob Timmons report: “As more first-time wilderness trekkers explore the untamed wilds of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, many are recording another first: needing rescue. … On Saturday morning the St. Louis County Rescue Squad extracted a group of nine stranded adults and teenagers from their campsite on Fourtown Lake, about 15 miles northeast of Ely. … Williams said the group had some experienced members, but they were unfamiliar with the low water conditions when they left their site on a day trip and ultimately had to abandon their canoes.”

Mask too much to ask. The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass reports: “Gov. Tim Walz’s mask mandate has irked some Minnesota business leaders who see the move as excessive and an affront to keeping peace inside factories. … ‘We don’t need a governor to come in and say that every single employee in our factory and warehouse needs to wear a mask,’ said Patrick McHale, CEO of the Minneapolis-based Graco. The new edict ‘doesn’t make sense for a lot of jobs we have.’ … Under the new mandate, properly distanced office workers get a pass on mask wearing when seated inside their cubicle. But factory workers must wear masks, even if they are 50 feet apart and having no contact with the public, he said.”

In other news…

Memorial: “George Perry Floyd Jr. Place: Minneapolis to consider commemorative street name at 38th and Chicago” [KARE]

On Thursday: “Statue Of Prince’s Love Symbol To Be Revealed At Paisley Park” [WCCO]

You think you’re feeling cooped up: “Osakis family has raced pigeons for eight years and counting” [Echo Press]

At Baker National: “Golfers sink back-to-back hole-in-ones” [KARE]

Congrats: “Andrew Zimmern wins Emmy for his Travel Channel series” [Star Tribune]

Arboretum opening up: “‘Almost A Complete Reopening’: Minn. Landscape Arboretum To Open All Gardens, Trails To Visitors Friday” [WCCO]