Minneapolis council votes to cut $1.5 million from police department

Defunding. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “Minneapolis City Council on Friday morning adopted a budget that trims roughly $1.5 million from the city’s police department — the first substantial cuts since George Floyd’s death. … The budget now heads to Mayor Jacob Frey, who must decide in the coming days whether to approve it or veto it.”

Getting back to normal, sort of. WCCO reports: “Onboard fare collection for Metro Transit buses will resume next month as riders will again be able to board buses through the front door. … Starting Aug. 1, riders will be allowed to board buses through the front door and pay for trips, Metro Transit announced Friday, adding that there’ll be barriers in place to protect riders and bus drivers.”

Getting cars back in our parks where they belong. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will let cars once again drive on parkways that it had shut down this spring to give bicyclists and pedestrians more room to recreate safely during the pandemic. … E. Bde Maka Ska Parkway will be closed to all users on Wednesday and reopen Thursday when the Park Board completes a maintenance project. All remaining parkways closed because of the coronavirus are expected to be open by Aug. 5, the Park Board said in a news release.”

Protest for protest. WCCO reports: “Minnesotans marched Thursday in protest of the Trump administration’s use of federal officers on the West Coast. … The group met at the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis earlier in the evening before marching through the city. … They say the president’s decision to send federal agents to Portland, Oregon is an attack on the movement to end police violence.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Looking at Antone Melton-Meaux’s law-firm record: “Labor Blasts Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Challenger For His Work At Anti-Union Law Firm” [HuffPost]

Also in the Fifth District campaign: “Ilhan Omar Campaign Mailer Accuses Opponent of Being ‘in the Pocket of Wall Street’ and Only Quotes Jewish Donors by Name” [Vice]

Minneapolis has a non-primary on primary day: “Who else is running in the Ward 6 special election?” [Minnesota Daily]

Bucking the law: “Fans saddle up to protest COVID-19 restrictions on Minnesota’s largest outdoor rodeo” [Star Tribune]

Yuck: “Roseville Man Accused Of Leaving Threatening Notes At Homes With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Signs, Inclusive Messages” [WCCO]

One week till new law day: “New laws set to take effect in Minnesota Aug. 1” [KSTP]