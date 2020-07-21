Minneapolis parks department clears homeless encampment from Powderhorn Park

Says Miguel Otarola of the Star Tribune, “Police and heavy equipment cleared out what was left of the east homeless encampment at Minneapolis’ Powderhorn Park, forcing campers to pack up and find a new place to live. Park Board Superintendent Al Bangoura issued an eviction notice to the encampment Friday, just days after the board voted to cut down on the number of tent camps in local parks. The notice gave campers 72 hours to leave, parks spokeswoman Dawn Sommers said. All but two to three campers had left the encampment Monday, with the holdouts refusing to leave, Sommers said.”

The Pioneer Press’ Bill Salisbury writes: “There’s still no deal on a $1.8 billion public construction bill in the Minnesota Legislature. Just four days after Gov. Tim Walz predicted he and Republican lawmakers would negotiate a compromise to pass his “local jobs and projects plan,” also known as the bonding bill, House GOP Minority Leader Kurt Daudt of Crown said Monday he and his fellow Republicans would not vote for the measure that was scheduled to come up on the floor later in the day. That effectively sidetracked the bill — at least for now.”

At MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “The St. Cloud City Council Monday night became the latest Minnesota city to require masks in indoor public places. After a lengthy debate, the City Council voted 5 to 2 to approve the emergency ordinance, which takes effect immediately. It requires face coverings in all indoor public places, with several exemptions, including children under age 5 and people unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.”

For the Pioneer Press, Isabel Saavedra-Weis says: “Travelers through the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will soon be required to wear face coverings beginning July 27. The airport joins a number of cities, businesses and Minnesota institutions requiring that people wear face masks to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Roseville and Shoreview city council members also on Monday voted unanimously to pass resolutions that require masks in indoor public spaces. The policies will go into effect in both cities on July 27.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot, “The battle for the congressional seat held by Minneapolis Rep. Ilhan Omar has drawn more than $10 million in contributions as of the end of June, bringing renewed attention to the campaign cash flowing into one of the safest Democratic districts in the nation. Omar and her top DFL challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, each have raised more than $3.6 million ahead of the Aug. 11 primary. …The Republican-endorsed candidate, north Minneapolis businessman Lacy Johnson, has raised more than $3.1 million, also relying heavily on out-of-state contributions.”

The Forum News Service’s Sarah Mearhoff writes: “Nearly two months after George Floyd died while being arrested by Minneapolis police, the Minnesota House of Representatives has declared racism a public health crisis. By a 82-40 vote on Monday, the House passed House Resolution 1, which declares racism a public health crisis and promises that the House will study the issue and pass legislation in order to “actively participate in the dismantling of racism.”

In the Pioneer Press, Nick Woltman writes: “Minneapolis police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a burned-out Lake Street pawnshop, which was looted and set ablaze during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd. Officials from the Minneapolis police and fire departments, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were sifting through the rubble of Max It Pawn on Monday morning when the discovered the remains, according to an MPD news release. The man’s identity and the cause of his death will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner in coming days.”

At City Pages Jay Boller says, “Wanna live like a speedy, six-foot cornerback who’s considered a solid starter that never quite lived up to his lofty draft status? Welcome to 3975 County Road 44, the 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 6,324-square-foot Minnetrista home belonging to 2015 Vikings first-rounder Trae Waynes that hit the market last week for $2.2 million.”