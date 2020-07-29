Minneapolis Public Schools plan remote start

Keeping their distance. The Star Tribune’s Erin Golden reports: “Minneapolis school leaders said Tuesday night that they believe keeping students at home remains the best option for the state’s third-largest district, citing widespread concern from families and teachers about returning to school buildings and the complexity of setting up a ‘hybrid’ instruction model with strict capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.”

Just let that turkey settle. CNBC’s Melissa Repko reports: “Shoppers who want to snag a deal on a giant TV or laptop after their Thanksgiving meal will have one fewer store to visit this year. Best Buy said Tuesday that it will close on the holiday.”

The sacred and the profane. The New York Times’s Tim Arango and Matt Furber report: “Two months after the police killing of George Floyd, the four-block area of South Minneapolis where he gasped his last breaths remains a sacred space, a no-go zone for officers. There is a neatly trimmed garden, anchored by a sculpture of a raised fist. There are colorful murals and the words “I can’t breathe” painted across the pavement, as well as the names of dozens of other Black people killed by the police. At night, though, the space is increasingly a battleground, with shootings and drug overdoses. The area has had an uptick in gun violence similar to what other cities have seen in the wake of protests.”

Meet Hennepin County’s first chief judge of color. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson and Chao Xiong report: “’This is the time for us to really understand what our role is and what the community needs is to walk in here and feel like they’re being heard,’ [new Chief Hennepin County District Court Judge Todd] Barnette said, adding that ‘Black Lives Matter’ is not complicated. ‘It’s: Treat me like a person,’ he said. ‘Treat me like that person over there.’ Barnette said he will push for more diversity in hiring. ‘People at the counter should see people who look like them,’ he said.”

Research a new personality. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Jeff Kiger reports: “After months of speculation, Mayo Clinic has confirmed that a top researcher accused of bullying is no longer an employee. However, his lab staff continue to work on multimillion-dollar grants assigned to him. … Award-winning Mayo Clinic scientist Dr. Jan van Deursen has been at the center of controversy for most of 2020, with current and former staffers from his lab accusing him of bullying behavior. … Van Deursen worked at Mayo Clinic for more than 20 years and had served in many leadership roles, including the chairman of biochemistry and molecular biology.”

In other news…

Any guesses? “Zebra mussels confirmed in northern Minnesota lake” [West Central Tribune]

Kudos: “Lynx center Fowles breaks WNBA career rebounding record” [KSTP]

Looks good: “Twins logo ripe for more racially sensitive update” [Spokesman-Recorder]

JT on T-Swizzle: “Interview: JT Bates talks about drumming for Taylor Swift” [The Current]

Well-deserved: “Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis share Emmy nom with Sheila E for Prince special” [Star Tribune]