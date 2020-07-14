Minneapolis to require police to document de-escalation attempts in use of force reports

Police-reform plans. WCCO reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday unveiled his latest policing policy on WCCO. … ‘For the first time in Minneapolis, we will be requiring police officers to document any form of de-escalation used in their use of force reports,’ Frey explained. ‘And that’s whether it’s a lower-level form, like an armbar or handcuffing — or something more significant like a takedown. We want to make sure that any de-escalation used was documented.’ … Frey says it is a form of accountability but also a way to help officers handle incidents better.”

Also in Frey news … City Pages’ Hannah Jones reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced his new pick for city attorney, replacing the position’s temporary steward, Erik Nilsson. … His candidate is Jim Rowader, a Target executive who’s been with the company since 1994, and served as its veep and general counsel for employee and labor relations since 2010. … Back in 2011, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union was doing its best to organize Target workers in New York. Had they succeeded, they would have become the first of Target’s nearly 1,900 stores to unionize. The company wasn’t keen to let that happen. So along came this little employee training video. … Around the 12-minute mark, Rowader appears, introduces himself, and gives Target’s take on unions: ‘Experience has shown us that after running the facts, Target team members agree union representation is not in their best interest,’ he said.”

Bad news for Delta. BringMeTheNews’ Adam Uren reports: “Delta has posted a massive pre-tax quarterly loss of $5.7 billion and is facing dramatic reductions to both its staff numbers and fleet sizes, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a severe impact on the airline industry. … The world’s second-largest airline, and the main carrier from Minneapolis-St. Paul International, says its revenue dropped by more than $11 billion in the 2nd quarter up to the end of June compared to 2019, which ‘illustrates the truly staggering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business.’”

This could make a big difference. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Maplewood-based 3M says it is working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on a point-of-care test for the COVID-19 that could make diagnosing infections nearly as simple as a home pregnancy test. … 3M is trying to put that technology on paper — literally. It would provide a simple, disposable assay that any clinic can apply and interpret, even while a patient waits nearby. Tarnowski says part of 3M’s share of the research is focused in part on the more practical manufacturing process, aimed at meeting the NIH goal or making millions of the tests available weekly.”

Checking in on Payne Avenue. The In the Star Tribune, Liv Martin writes: “The Payne-Phalen area has long been a multicultural hub and home to immigrants and refugees. On Payne Avenue alone, there is the Little Burma Grocery, the Italian market Morelli’s, Mexican grocer Bymore Supermercado and the Somali-owned Karibu Grocery & Deli. … Over the decades, the East Side has transformed time and time again. In the 1950s and 1960s, it was bustling as companies like Whirlpool, 3M and Hamm’s employed thousands of workers there. But economic decline in the following decades drew businesses elsewhere and sucked life out of the neighborhood. … Now, it’s time for another transformation: Payne Avenue is being reborn as an arts district.”

In other news…

