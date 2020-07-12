Minnesota leaders ponder alternatives after feds deny aid for rebuilding

The Star Tribune’s Katy Read writes: “Denied federal aid to help rebuild burned-out, vandalized businesses in the wake of riots that followed George Floyd’s killing, Minnesota leaders pondered their next steps Saturday. But it’s not yet clear what other sources of funds they may tap. … On Saturday, Walz’s spokesman, Teddy Tschann, said the governor had little to add to his Friday statement expressing disappointment with FEMA’s denial. Tschann said Walz is considering appealing the decision, which he has 30 days to do.”

The Associated Press reports: “Wisconsin hit another high Saturday in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for the third day in a row. The state Department of Health Services reported 926 new confirmed cases, a day after there were 845 new positives. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June, mirroring spikes seen in most states.”

Libor Jany writes in the Star Tribune: “Stung by budget constraints and growing calls for reimagining public safety since the killing of George Floyd, Minneapolis police officials are considering sharp cutbacks to popular community-oriented programs like the Police Athletics League and procedural justice to avoid making cuts elsewhere. … Budget pressures come as the City Council pushes to shrink or radically restructure the MPD. The figure circulating around precinct houses and at downtown headquarters is that the department will have to cut $8 million to $13 million from its $193.3 million budget.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Bloomington, Edina and Richfield Police Departments issued a public apology on Saturday extending their apologizes to a man that they mistakenly identified and detained during a traffic stop on Friday. The police department posted the apology after Darrius Strong posted a video on Facebook detailing his experience during the traffic stop. According to police, someone had falsely used Strong’s name during a previous police encounter, which is why there was an arrest warrant on his name.”

For WCCO-TV, Marielle Mohs reports: Rallies on police reform are not just happening in the Twin Cities, but the suburbs want their voice heard too. People in White Bear Lake gathered Saturday morning to hear from DFL leaders about their police reform push in the next special session. … DFL state leaders say they were invited to hold this rally in White Bear Lake by the residents themselves, who said that they want their suburban town to be part of this conversation just as much as St. Paul and Minneapolis have been.”

In the Washington Post, Toluse Olorunnipa writes: “President Trump wore a mask in public for the first time Saturday, more than three months after public health officials from his own administration recommended that all Americans cover their face when social distancing was not possible. Trump’s decision to don a mask during a trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center followed several months of controversy over his reluctance to abide by public health guidelines even as novel coronavirus cases surged nationwide.”