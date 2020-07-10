Minnesota recommends nursing homes allow some family member visits

Lori Spencer and her husband Michael Spencer visit her mom, Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus outside her room at Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home which is one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some company allowed for long-term care residents. The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports: “For the first time in four months, fami­lies will be al­lowed to vis­it their loved ones in­side seni­or care homes, as Min­ne­so­ta health auth­ori­ties cau­tious­ly lift lock­down re­stric­tions meant to pre­vent the spread of the novel co­ro­na­vi­rus among vul­nera­ble old­er adults. … The Min­ne­so­ta Department of Health is rec­om­mend­ing that nurs­ing homes and as­sist­ed-liv­ing fa­cili­ties al­low cer­tain fam­i­ly mem­bers and out­side care­giv­ers in­side these fa­cili­ties to help mon­i­tor resi­dents’ care and al­le­vi­ate the harmful ef­fects of pro­longed i­so­la­tion and lone­li­ness.”

After the protests. KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports: “At least 150 Minneapolis Police Officers have begun the process of seeking ‘duty disability’ for post-traumatic stress under the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA), said an attorney representing the officers. … The attorney, Ron Meuser, who handles most disability claims for the Minneapolis Police Federation, told the FOX 9 Investigators 75 of those officers are under doctors’ orders not to return to work as they undergo treatment for symptoms consistent with PTSD.”

Former Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges has an op-ed for the New York Times, explaining how white liberals block change. She writes: “Democrats have largely led big and midsize cities for much of the past half-century. Yet the gaps in socioeconomic outcomes between white people and people of color are by several measures at their worst in the richest, bluest cities of the United States. … How could this be? Because high-profile cultural conservatives ask this question so disingenuously, white liberals have generally brushed aside this reality rather than grappled with its urgency. There’s now a danger that this sidestepping will continue, even after a national evaluation of racism since the brutal police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. … As the mayor of Minneapolis from 2014 to 2018, as a Minneapolis City Council member from 2006 until 2014 and as a white Democrat, I can say this: White liberals, despite believing we are saying and doing the right things, have resisted the systemic changes our cities have needed for decades.”

Taking safety into their own hands. WCCO reports: “Some people feeling unsafe in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis street have put up barricades at both ends of their street to block traffic from getting through. … In less than two weeks, neighbors say their community near Lake and Cedar has transformed. … ‘We were terrified to be just walking,’ Maria Perez said. “We were like no, we prefer to be inside.” … Neighbors say that’s all changed now thanks to the blockades.”

In other news…

