Police identify ‘umbrella man’ suspected of inciting riots at George Floyd protests

Break in the ‘‘umbrella man” case. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “A masked man who was seen in a viral video smashing the windows of a south Minneapolis auto parts store during the George Floyd protests, earning him the moniker ‘Umbrella Man,’ is suspected to be a member of the Hell’s Angels biker gang seeking to incite racial tension in a demonstration that until then had been peaceful, police said. … A Minneapolis police arson investigator said the man’s actions at the AutoZone on East Lake Street set off a chain reaction that led to days of looting and rioting. The building was later burned to the ground.”

Can Holy Land move forward? For NPR’s Code Switch, Leila Fadel reports: “In Minneapolis, Majdi Wadi was a celebrated businessman. Three generations of his Palestinian American family run the Holy Land brand, a multi-million-dollar enterprise with restaurants, a grocery store, a bakery and a hummus factory. It’s become well known locally and nationally after the Wadi family was featured on local television programs and on the Food Channel’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives for bringing a “little piece of the Middle East to the Midwest.” … But the business Wadi and his family built in Northeast Minneapolis is in jeopardy now. Three days after George Floyd was killed by police, a series of anti-Black, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ social media posts from Wadi’s daughter, Lianne Wadi, dating back to 2012 and 2016, came to light. Wadi fired his daughter as director of catering within hours of the posts resurfacing, saying the behavior wouldn’t be tolerated at the business. … Now, Majdi Wadi is trying to save the business and his family’s reputation. He says he’s also determined to make amends for his daughter’s posts and learn to be an ally fighting anti-Blackness going forward.”

Talking with the first lady. KSTP reports: “Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she has worked closely with husband, Governor Tim Walz, in what are considered monumental decisions in the state’s history regarding COVID-19 and the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. … Walz said she and the governor took turns sleeping at night at the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul, but admitted there were many nights when neither one of them slept as the governor made tough choices about the state’s economy.”

Now don’t everyone head down there and ruin it. The Star Tribune’s Pamela Miller writes: “Since COVID-19 shrank their worlds, more Twin Cities residents are traveling southeast to Frontenac State Park to admire its panoramic views of Lake Pepin, trudge up its steep bluffside trails and stroll down its undulating prairie paths. … Meanwhile, the locals, preferring wilder terrain, have been exploring 159 adjacent acres that in June quietly became part of the park. Gobsmacked, many describe the land — oak savanna, limestone-sandstone bluffs and restored prairie — as even more striking than the established park.”

In other news…

