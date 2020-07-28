Prosecutors say no to audio, video coverage of trials against former Minneapolis police officers

The Associated Press reports: “Prosecutors in the cases against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd said Monday that they do not want audio or visual coverage of the trials, but they did not provide a reason. Derek Chauvin and three other former officers are scheduled to go on trial in March. In a letter filed Monday with the court, the state said it ‘does not consent to audio or video coverage of any trials in these matters.’ The letter did not elaborate on the state’s reasons, and a message left with the Attorney General’s Office was not immediately returned.”

In the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil writes: “A small group of residents urged the Minneapolis Charter Commission late Monday to hold off on advancing their own proposal that would eliminate the minimum staffing requirement for the city’s Police Department.… Some prefer a different proposal, crafted by some on the City Council, that would replace the Police Department with a broader community safety department. Others feared both proposals were premature and required more thought. The court-appointed commission must decide Wednesday night whether to put its proposal before voters on Nov. 3.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: “Officials in several states, including Minnesota, said Monday that residents have reported receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail that appear to be sent from China and are urging the public not to plant them. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture issued a warning Monday about the unsolicited packages.”

For MPR, Dan Kraker and Matt Sepic write, “President Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump made a quick swing through Minnesota Monday — first touring an iconic Duluth manufacturing business, then opening an office in Bloomington dedicated to investigating cold cases involving missing and murdered Native American women. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt accompanied Trump on the tour.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the Star Tribune, Randy Johnson says, “An e-mail from Macalester President Suzanne Rivera to staff, faculty, students and parents confirmed Monday that the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletics Conference will move six sports, including football, to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The MIAC Presidents’ Council ‘has decided to postpone the fall seasons for football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country and volleyball to the spring,’ Rivera wrote in the e-mail. The MIAC expects men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis to play in some form in the fall, Rivera’s e-mail said.”

Also from MPR’s Kraker, “The Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor released a report Monday criticizing the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, saying the state’s utility regulator has not done a good job helping the public — particularly Native American communities — participate in its complex proceedings.”

For City Pages, Hannah Jones writes, “The [Marshall swastika-wearing] couple were described as being ‘cooperative with law enforcement,’ and the man did not want charges pressed against whoever had punched him. A number of prominent public figures have weighed in to say, for the record, that they did not believe wearing the symbol of a party historically famous for slaughtering millions of people was an appropriate form of protest, among them the Jewish Community Action group.”

At WCCO-TV, Kate Raddatz reports, “A major Twin Cities organization says three of its fitness facilities will be closing permanently, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities tells WCCO it is closing its fitness and wellness centers in downtown St. Paul, Lino Lakes, and Prior Lake. Those locations had not yet reopened after the shutdown in the spring.”

At FOX 9, Courtney Godfrey says, “Nearly two months after being allowed to reopen after a COVID-19 shutdown, barbershop and salon owners and workers say they are still facing struggles. Now, they are hoping the state will again loosen restrictions to allow more business. … Since re-opening June 1, salons are only allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity — a measure that Felipe and others say is not equitable.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner says, “Minnesota’s latest mega-rain event drenched parts of southern Minnesota Saturday night. A band of persistent thunderstorms along a slow-moving frontal boundary dumped torrential rains across a large area roughly 40 to 60 miles southwest of the Twin Cities. … For a system to be classified as a mega rain, it must produce 6 inches of rain across an area of at least 1000 square miles, with a maximum of at least 8 inches. Saturday’s system meets those criteria.”