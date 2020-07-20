St. Cloud to consider mask mandate

MPR’s Kristi Marohn reports: “St. Cloud officials will consider Monday night whether to join the growing number of Minnesota cities mandating the use of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The City Council will debate an emergency ordinance that would require people to wear face coverings in all indoor public spaces.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Libor Jany, “While Minneapolis city leaders decide what their Police Department should look like in the post-George Floyd era, the fate of a popular police chief also hangs in the balance. Although Eighth Ward Council Member Andrea Jenkins and seven of her colleagues pledged last month to replace the city’s police force with a ‘transformative’ public safety system, they admitted they didn’t have ‘all the answers about what a police-free future looks like.’ Among the lingering questions is the fate of Medaria Arradondo, the city’s first Black police chief.”

MPR also has this, from Tim Nelson: “Hundreds of people marched through Roseville on Sunday to show support for Black Lives Matter and for racial equity. The march in the Twin Cities suburb came after reports of vandalism of Black Lives Matter signs posted along County Road B. One family reported dead raccoons left nearby — one of them nailed to a utility pole — in an apparent racial slur.”

In the Star Tribune, Kim Hyatt writes: “The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado struck about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities early Saturday morning, mangling docks and damaging boats on West Rush Lake. The NWS was also looking at damage from Saturday night’s hazardous weather in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin and confirmed three other tornadoes: One that traveled from Woodbury to Afton, one in northwest Isanti County near Ogilvie, and one that began near Hastings and ended near River Falls, Wis.”

An AP story says, “The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has declared a state of emergency following damage from Saturday’s storm on the northern Wisconsin reservation. Red Cliff Band Chairman Richard A. Peterson wrote in a Facebook post that trees and power lines are down all across the reservation, travel is hazardous and many roads are impassable.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, Paul John Scott writes, “Viruses may be colorblind, but the more we understand COVID-19, the worse it seems to get for Black, Hispanic and Native American Minnesotans. Federal data has always suggested minorities were overrepresented among those who got the illness, but that overrepresentation is far worse than previously imagined. By late June, Centers for Disease Control data had shown that Blacks made up 13% of the country’s population and 22% of its COVID-19 cases, while Latin Americans made up 18% of the population and 34% of all COVID-19 cases.”

The Forum News Service’s Jimmy Lovrien writes: “Language in a federal environmental funding bill takes aim at the controversial copper-nickel mine proposed for the same watershed as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and could also impact any future expansion plans for iron ore mines that straddle the watershed’s border. U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, who chairs the Interior, Environment and Related Agencies subcommittee, announced last week that language in the almost $37 billion bill would prohibit federal agencies from reviewing mine plans within the Rainy River Watershed and Superior National Forest during the 2021 fiscal year. ”

Says the Star Tribune’s Maria Klecker, “Brooklyn Center leaders are confronting allegations that favorite son Earle Brown belonged to the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s, and they may soon opt to separate the city from a name that adorns many of its most prominent buildings. Even the city’s summer festival, Earle Brown Days, honors the man who served as Hennepin County sheriff, helped found the Minnesota State Patrol and unsuccessfully ran for governor in 1932.”

For USA Today Jenna Ryu says, “While some retailers have started to reopen their dressing rooms in select locations – one step closer to a pre-COVID-19 shopping experience – others are keeping them closed indefinitely. … Target fitting rooms are closed for the time being. However, shoppers may still use fitting rooms, or a mother’s room, for nursing if requested, the company confirmed to USA TODAY.”