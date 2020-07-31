St. Paul superintendent recommends distance learning for start of school year

Remote start. WCCO reports: “St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard announced Thursday evening that he’s recommending to the school board that the St. Paul district will begin the school year with 100% distanced learning, joining Minneapolis in staying completely online at least to start the year. … Gothard said that the district has been working on scenarios for how to return to school this fall since May.”

At your own risk. Also from WCCO: “Beginning Friday, only three beaches in Minneapolis will have lifeguards on duty. … The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says that the reduction in lifeguards is due to a staffing shortage. … In a statement, assistant superintendent of recreation Tyrize Cox said the board has been trying to hire additional lifeguards all summer, but have run out of time as the season is nearing its end.”

Ongoing investigation. KARE’s Deevon Rahming reports: “About two months after the unrest following George Floyd’s death, St. Paul Police are finding those responsible for setting fires and looting businesses. … ‘Anything you see here you can probably multiply it by 10,’ said Commander Axel Henry as he pointed out all the pictures posted on the wall in a room where investigations are underway. … The videos and photos were captured from all the happenings during the first 48 hours.”

Yuck. The Mesabi Tribune’s Jerry Burnes reports: “A Republican-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota House is facing calls to drop her candidacy and resign her post as a Mountain Iron city councilor after she made a Facebook post that compared the state’s coronavirus response to the Holocaust. … Julie Buria is running for the Minnesota House 6B seat in November and shared a circulating meme to her personal social media page that suggested the peacetime emergency powers of Gov. Tim Walz were more dangerous than COVID-19, using graphic imagery of the Holocaust to make the point.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Raising the limit: “Minnesota tobacco purchasing age rises to 21 on Saturday” [Star Tribune]

Local legend: “Tony Zaccardi: The owner of Palmer’s Bar on selling the ceiling, repping Minneapolis on CNN, and DMing Obama” [Growler Magazine]

Highway 61 Reroute: “Highway 61 to be rerouted at Grand Marais” [Duluth News Tribune]

Hits for hitters: “Grading the 2020 Minnesota Twins’ walk-up songs” [City Pages]