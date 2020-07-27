Target announces it will be closed on Thanksgiving day

Black Friday’s gonna be weird this year anyway. WCCO reports: “Minnesota-based Target has announced changes for the holiday season, including the closing of all stores for Thanksgiving. … On Monday, CEO Brian Cornell released the first look at how the major retailer will adjust to the pandemic during the holiday season. … One of the major changes: stores will be closed the entire day on Thanksgiving. Last year, the retailer opened at 5 p.m.”

A different approach to policing. The St. Cloud Times’ Clairissa Baker reports: “After years of working to create a new way to respond to mental health calls, a team of police and community partners is showing results just a few months after its inception. … The St. Cloud-area co-responder team, which began working at the end of March, pairs a mental health professional and a St. Cloud police officer to help with mental health calls.”

Filling the St. Paul School Board vacancy. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “Three former board members are among 16 applicants for a short-term appointment to the St. Paul school board. … The board meets by videoconference at 4 p.m. Monday to interview candidates and select the one who will step in for Marny Xiong, who died in June from COVID-19. … Because the vacancy occurred more than 90 days before Election Day, state law requires the board to temporarily appoint someone to fill the seat for the rest of this year. ”

Feel better soon. WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Vikings say that the team’s head athletic trainer and infection control officer Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19. … The franchise reported that members of his family have also tested positive for COVID-19 as well. He and his family are self-quarantining. … Sugarman said that he expects to return to the Vikings as soon as he’s finished with the self-quarantine period. … The Vikings said they have sanitized the facility and notified anyone who might have been in close contact with Sugarman.”

