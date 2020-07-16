Target to require all customers to wear masks

Target, too. The Associated Press reports (via the Pioneer Press): “Target has joined a list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. … The policy will go into effect Aug. 1. More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. … Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them. … The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday.”

She said, he said. Fox 9’s Theo Keith reports: “A Minneapolis police union official claimed she heard Gov. Tim Walz order a police precinct abandoned at the height of the May rioting, then appeared to backtrack after the governor’s office said the statement was false.”

Making a difference. MPR’s Riham Feshir reports: “A former professional basketball player, who has for years suffered from debilitating anxiety, and his friend, a man who nearly lost his life five years ago to gun violence, have become familiar faces in recent Twin Cities protests. … The duo behind the 10K Foundation — Royce White and Tayo Daniel — are on the front lines of the fight against racial injustice in Minnesota. The group has brought thousands of people to march since George Floyd’s killing and are now working to find new ways to reach equality.”

Shoe strike. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Jeff Kiger reports: “The 81 workers at Red Wing Shoe Co. represented by Teamsters Local 120 voted to authorize ‘strike action,’ when their contract extension expires at midnight. … The union reported that contract negotiations had broken down and workers could walk off the job any time after midnight.”

In other news…

Staying abreast of this one: “Minneapolis Park Board panel moves ahead with measure repealing part of nudity ordinance” [Star Tribune]

Staff getting sick: Number of metro restaurants temporarily closed due to COVID-19 [KSTP]

Staff not wanting to get sick: “Osseo Summer School Staff Walks Out, Saying COVID-19 Precautions Are ‘Extremely Lacking’” [WCCO]

More workers affected: “All 3 operating Iron Range mines report COVID-19 cases” [Duluth News Tribune]

Omar interview: “Ilhan Omar on Minneapolis after George Floyd protests, criminal justice reform” [Minnesota Daily]

Researchers pumped: “In ‘Groundbreaking’ Study, UMN Researchers 3D Print Working Heart Pump With Real Human Cells” [WCCO]

Interesting: “The Dakotas lead the US in percent of Hispanic population growth” [Fargo Forum]