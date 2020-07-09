‘They’ll kill me’: Police body camera transcripts detail Floyd’s final moments 

In the New York Times, Richard A. Oppel Jr. and Kim Barker write: “George Floyd’s dying moments have played on an endless loop, horrifying the world and prompting a spasm of street protests, but newly released evidence reveals an even more desperate scene than previously known in the moments before an officer pressed his knee into Mr. Floyd’s neck. Mr. Floyd uttered “I can’t breathe” not a handful of times, as previous videotapes showed, but more than 20 times in all. … Before his final breaths, Mr. Floyd gasped: “They’ll kill me. They’ll kill me.” … The chilling transcripts of Minneapolis police body camera footage, made public on Wednesday, were filed in state court as part of an effort by one of the officers on the scene, Thomas Lane, 37, to have charges that he aided and abetted Mr. Floyd’s murder thrown out by a judge.”

At The Daily Beast, Pilar Melendez writes, “The Minneapolis Police Department, in a training manual issued to all new officers, detailed how to execute the same neck restraint that killed George Floyd, lawyers for one of the officers involved in the May 25 incident argued in a Wednesday motion. The training manual, which provided pictures of the ‘non-deadly’ maneuver in which officers put an arm or leg on the back of a suspect’s throat if they are resisting arrest, was filed Wednesday in a motion to dismiss the charges against Thomas Lane—one of four officers charged in Floyd’s death.”

The AP reports: “A powerful tornado damaged farms and injured at least two people in western Minnesota on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. The tornado struck at 5:30 p.m. near Dalton. Three farmsteads were hit, and one of those farmhouses was flattened … Two people were taken to a hospital, according to Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons. Their conditions were unknown.”

The Forum News Service’s Dana Ferguson writes: “A rehashing of the demonstrations that toppled the Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota Capitol and the law enforcement reaction that failed to prevent the removal drew sharp condemnation from Minnesota Senate Republicans Wednesday. … Democrats on the panel said the Senate should place the same amount of time and importance it dedicated to a statue to reviewing and responding to Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “The St. Paul City Council voted 7-0 on Wednesday to approve a series of residential tenant protections considered to be among the most aggressive in the country. … Among its provisions, the wide-ranging ordinance requires landlords in the renter-majority city to justify in writing why they have chosen not to renew a tenant’s lease. The S.A.F.E. Housing in St. Paul initiative also limits move-in costs to first month’s rent and an equivalent security deposit….”

In The Washington Post, Aaron Blake writes, “To read the tweets and headlines from some prominent Republicans and conservative sites, you’d think Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) just called for something amounting to the dissolution of the U.S. government. And many of them used almost the exact same formulation. ‘Ilhan Omar Calls For The ‘Dismantling’ Of US Economy, Political System,’ the Daily Caller’s headline reads. … One thing you’ll notice from these summaries is that none of them say what came between “dismantling” and “economic and political systems.” And there’s a good reason for that: Because Omar’s words are being rearranged — and rather speculatively so.”

The AP says, “A statue of Christopher Columbus that had stood for more than 30 years in his namesake Wisconsin city is coming down. The Columbus City Council voted Tuesday to put the statue in storage until another use for it is found. The fiberglass statue stands at the intersection of Highways 16-60 and 151 in Columbus, a city of 5,000 about 30 miles northeast of Madison.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh, “A longtime criminal was charged Wednesday with shooting a woman who was five months pregnant with their child ….Zachary V. Robinson, 27, of Minneapolis, remains at large and is charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting Sunday night of Leneesha H. Columbus, 27. Columbus was shot while sitting in an SUV near the memorial to George Floyd, who died on May 25 while being detained by police.”