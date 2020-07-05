Thousands march in Minneapolis against racial injustice

For MPR, Christine T. Nguyen writes: “Thousands of people marched through downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night to speak out against racial injustice, and to commemorate Frederick Douglass’ 1852 speech ‘What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?’ After the rally, the mostly silent marchers wound through downtown Minneapolis, with some carrying signs and others dragging metal chains behind them.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Tou Thao, one of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly arrest of George Floyd in late May, has been released from jail late Saturday morning after posting bond, according to Hennepin County records. Thao is now the third ex-officer to leave custody. … Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes, is still behind bars on a $1 million bond.”

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes: “In the 115-year history of Minnesota’s Capitol building, memorials have only ever been added, never subtracted. And as the state has grown more diverse, the cast of sculpted faces that greet tens of thousands of visitors yearly has not. That could soon change. (Lt. Gov. Peggy) Flanagan is at the heart of the debate as designated chairwoman of the state panel that approves new memorials, and which under her direction is crafting a process that could lead to the removal of some ….”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “The family of Isak Aden, a Somali American man who was shot and killed by police in Eagan, has filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging that Aden was the target of unjustified lethal force in part because of his race. Police officers shot and killed Aden during an hourslong standoff in an Eagan parking lot on July 2, 2019. Aden, a 23-year-old Columbia Heights resident, studied information technology at the University of Minnesota and owned a home health care business.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Adam Belz, Elizabeth Flores and Greg Stanley write: “Less than three months after the nation’s meatpacking plants became hotbeds for the corona­virus, meat production is nearly back to normal. But workers and their families are still paying the price. More than 30,000 meatpacking workers have fallen ill from COVID-19 nationally, according to data compiled by the Food and Environment Reporting Network, with outbreaks at every major plant in Minnesota and Iowa. At least 100 have died. Others have seen their lives upended or permanently altered.”

For the Pioneer Press, Betsy Helfand writes: “The Twins will be without their first baseman, Miguel Sano, for an indefinite period of time after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Sano is presently asymptomatic, the Twins said Saturday, and is quarantining in Minnesota. He had spent most of his time the past few months at his home in the Dominican Republic before stopping briefly in Fort Myers, Fla.”