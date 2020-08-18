After early morning homicide, Minneapolis murders in 2020 so far exceed all of 2019

Not a good trend. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A man was shot fatally shortly after sunrise Tuesday in south Minneapolis, marking the city’s 49th homicide of the year, authorities said. … Last year, the city logged 48 homicides, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. … Officers were dispatched about 6:20 a.m. to 59th Street, just east of Nicollet Avenue, Elder said.”

Also in statistics… WCCO reports: “New research from the University of Minnesota finds that Black newborns die less when they are cared for by Black doctors. … That’s according to findings recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). … The study team, including researchers at Harvard University and George Mason University, examined 1.8 million hospital births in the state of Florida between 1992 and 2015.”

Eviction reform. KSTP’s Kirsten Swanson reports: “The St. Louis Park City Council has voted unanimously to repeal a controversial housing ordinance that was the focus of a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS investigation. … In 2018, 5 INVESTIGATES revealed police in the Minneapolis suburb were ordering landlords to evict tenants over suspected criminal activity, under the city’s crime-free, drug-free provision of the rental housing ordinance. … City officials argued the policy was one way to keep the community safe. However, many tenants who were never convicted or even charged with a crime lost their housing, according to police records reviewed by 5 INVESTIGATES.”

Beware bears. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “Minnesota wildlife officials say a shortage of food in the wild is behind an increase in bear-human conflicts in parts of northeastern and north-central Minnesota. … A release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says because of that natural food shortage bears are gravitating toward food sources at homes, cabins and campsites.”

New memorial in Grand Forks. MPR’s Dan Gunderson writes: “The crime is nearly 140 years old. The effort to redress the injustice, more than two decades in the making. … But this month, Grand Forks will finally raise a memorial to Charles Thurber, a Black man in his 30s, who was killed by a mob of white residents there in 1882. … Efforts to memorialize the man about whose life very little is still known — and whose death represents an ugly piece of the city’s story — have risen and quickly fallen since the late 1990s.”

In other news…

The mail must go through: “Minnesotans protest possible changes to USPS outside Monticello Post Office” [KMSP]

Speaking of mailing it in: “Feehan calls Hagedorn mailing scandal ‘disqualifying’” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Living the dream: “Young entrepreneur jet skis restaurant meals to boats & docks” [KARE]

Good luck: “With only $400 in the bank, new owner brings a small-town Minnesota newspaper back from the dead” [Star Tribune]

Attention jazz fans: “Minneapolis artist L.A. Buckner tops iTunes jazz chart” [The Current]

Q&A with Minneapolis author Louise Erdrich: “‘Nameless Greatness’” [Commonweal]