Amid pandemic, surge in mail-in voting, Minnesotans head to polls for primary

The Star Tribune’s Zoe Jackson reports: “Thousands of voters already have taken advantage of loosened absentee ballot rules to mail in their choices in advance, many seeking to avoid lines and possible crowding around polling places throughout the state. Election officials say it is the largest expansion of mail-in voting in state history. Even with what officials call a ‘tidal wave’ of absentee ballots, in-person turnout could be particularly high in Minneapolis and Hennepin County, which have several competitive DFL legislative primaries and the nationally-watched contest between U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her top Democratic challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux.”

For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen reports: “As fears spread about outbreaks of COVID-19 at meatpacking facilities across the country earlier this year, the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington repeatedly resisted testing all 2,400 of its employees, according to email records and conference call notes involving the Minnesota Department of Health and Nobles County. The records reviewed by 5 INVESTIGATES found state and local government leaders also held back public information at the height of the outbreak when an infected JBS employee died from COVID-19 in early May.”

Says the Associated Press: “A missing 3-year-old girl in northern Wisconsin has been located. Abby Ladwig had been missing since she followed the family dog into the woods around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sawyer County sheriff’s office. The dog was believed located, but the search continued into Monday evening for Abby. About 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted that Ladwig was located and thanked volunteers and others involved in the search.”

Dan Kraker reports for MPR: “Over a period of many decades, the Rainy River had become severely degraded, from industrial pollution discharged from paper mills along its banks and from raw sewage dumped by cities on both sides of the border. But a new report released Monday by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency documents how the Rainy River has been transformed, with water quality now defined as “good to excellent” — which provides clean drinking water, and, to Blasing’s delight, supports a world-class walleye and sturgeon fishery.”

The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth writes: “A whistleblower lawsuit filed Monday accused St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks of favoritism and then retaliating against employees who raised concerns about it. Inks let ‘poorly performing’ recruits — some of whom he was personally connected to — graduate from the fire academy and gutted the training division when staff raised concerns about the practice, according to the lawsuit filed by former fire training officer Jovan Palmieri against Inks, Assistant Chief Michael Gaede and the city of St. Paul.”

WCCO-TV reports: “TCF Bank says it’s investigating why some debit cards aren’t working. The now-former Minnesota company combined with Detroit-based Chemical Bank over the weekend. Some customers reported Monday that they could no longer use their cards for contactless payments. Others saw incorrect account balances and couldn’t reach customer service.”

From FOX 9: “The U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service is investigating after a blue mail collection box was stolen from a Minneapolis intersection Sunday afternoon. The Inspection Service says around 1 p.m., the mailbox was unbolted from the ground and taken from the 2400 block of Girard Avenue South in Minneapolis in front of witnesses.”

ESPN’s Heather Dinich writes: “The Big Ten is expected to make another decision on its college football season on Tuesday, but the impact of it could vary widely, as league presidents are considering pushing back the start of the season to Sept. 26 or postponing it to the spring, a conference source told ESPN.”

This from the Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider, “How DIY was the new album by a Twin Cities drummer that unexpectedly topped the iTunes jazz chart over the weekend? ‘I even provided the catering for the sessions myself: Chipotle,’ laughed Arthur ‘L.A.’ Buckner, a lifelong north Minneapolis resident. The 29-year-old percussionist was not expecting to make a chart — much less top one — when he dropped his new six-song collection, ‘Big Homie,’ online last week without any record label or marketing company behind it. But there it was atop the iTunes jazz album chart for much of Friday, listed right above the ever-popular ‘Kind of Blue’ by Miles Davis.”