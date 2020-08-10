Body camera footage from two cops in Floyd case released

Floyd case body camera footage. WCCO reports: “The Hennepin County judge overseeing the George Floyd case has made the body worn cameras from ex-officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng available. … On Friday, Judge Peter Cahill wrote in a court document, ‘Members of the Media Coalition, as well as other media and members of the public may obtain copies’ of body camera footage from former Minneapolis police officers Kueng and Lane from George Floyd’s death — May 25, 2020. Until now, the Cahill allowed the footage to be viewed by appointment only. … The footage was made available to the public and media on Monday.”

Another new idea in policing. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports: “Six years ago, St. Cloud police kicked off plans to open a community service hub in a struggling neighborhood, an effort to reduce crime and offer services that would help improve residents’ quality of life. The Richard C. Wilson Community OutPost opened in August 2017, the only one of its kind in Minnesota.”

A report in the New Yorker from Wisconsin dairy country. Dan Kaufman writes: “Four years ago, Trump promised to reverse the economic decline of family farmers. ‘Hillary Clinton wants to shut down family farms just like she wants to shut down the mines and the steelworkers,’ he said, during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. ‘We are going to end this war on the American farmer.’ In early 2018, he launched a series of trade wars, which provoked China, Mexico, Canada, and the European Union into imposing penalties on American dairy products. Mexico, the largest importer of Wisconsin cheese, levied a twenty-five-per-cent tariff on American cheeses. Last summer, Trump allotted fifteen billion dollars in compensation to farmers, but the vast majority of it has gone to the largest farms. In a tweet, he called farmers ‘great patriots’ and promised that they would eventually be better off. … In June, as Trump’s poll numbers dropped nationwide, the Washington Post reported that his campaign advisers were losing hope for Michigan and Pennsylvania, and would focus on holding Wisconsin. ‘It’s baked into the cake that Trump will lose the state’s large metro areas in a landslide, while the suburbs have been fleeing him,’ Ben Wikler, the head of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, told me. ‘Trump can’t win a second term unless he racks up enormous margins in rural Wisconsin.’”

