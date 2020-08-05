Documents show Frey’s request to Walz for National Guard support

He said, he said. KARE’s John Croman reports: “Mayor Jacob Frey has often said he made a call to Gov. Tim Walz the night of May 27, asking him to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to the streets of Minneapolis. That would’ve been a full 24 hours before the city evacuated the 3rd Precinct headquarters, allowing it to burn. Newly released text messages and emails confirm that part of the mayor’s story. … The mayor’s staff went as far as drafting a press release at 9:00 p.m. that same night, announcing that Frey was requesting the National Guard. That release was never sent.”

Red tape. KSTP’s Alex Jokich reports: “Owners of businesses that were destroyed during civil unrest in the Twin Cities are facing roadblocks in demolishing them. A state statute requires property taxes to be ‘fully paid’ before removing any structure. ‘It’s ridiculous to hold up demolition over that,’ said Minneapolis City Councilmember Andrew Johnson. ‘These are victims of civil unrest, and they’re just trying to rebuild their livelihoods and we should all be doing everything we can to support that. Unfortunately, state law gets in the way of that.’”

“For all that they do.” WCCO reports: “Emmer says it’s more important now than ever to show gratitude to law enforcement. ‘Everyone knows a law enforcement officer, and they come from all different backgrounds and beliefs,’ he said. ‘We just want to encourage people to recognize law enforcement officers for all that they do.’ Emmer’s initiative, #ThankACop, will highlight individual officers from across Minnesota on a weekly basis, showcasing their accomplishments and how they serve residents.”

Painful reopening. Sahan Journal’s Sheila Regan reports: “The reopening of Cup Foods on Monday represented a milestone marking the passage of time. Protesters gathered to declare that it was too early. The store’s management said it was just trying to meet community needs, and that the criticism was misplaced: The focus should be on ensuring those responsible for Floyd’s death are punished.”

In other news…

It won’t be the last: “Drone interrupts Twins-Pirates game; irritates Jose Berrios on mound” [Star Tribune]

When life gives you compost: “During COVID-19, a growing interest in recycling food waste at home” [MPR]

10-game conference-only schedule: “Big Ten Football Season Slated To Start Labor Day Weekend; Gophers 2020 Schedule Released” [WCCO]

Stupid is as stupid does: “Minnesota store owner says mask policy led to scuffle with customer” [West Central Tribune]

No getting sick on the rides: “Shakopee, Minnesota’s Valleyfair cancels 2020 season … unlike Disney” [City Pages]

Pheasant lobby successful: “Walz cancels 2020 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener” [West Central Tribune]