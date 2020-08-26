Four indicted for roles in fire that destroyed Minneapolis’ Third Precinct headquarters

The Associated Press reports: “Four people have been indicted for allegedly helping to burn down a Minneapolis police station during the protests over the death of George Floyd, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Tuesday. The complaint charges Dylan Robinson, 22, of Brainerd, Minn., Davon Turner, 24, of St. Paul, Bryce Williams, 26, of Staples, Minn., and Branden Wolfe, 23, of St. Paul, with one count each of conspiracy to commit arson. … The indictment accuses Williams, Turner and Robinson of using explosive devices to attempt to start fires in the building on East Lake Street. Wolfe allegedly pushed a barrel into a fire at the entrance of the building to accelerate an existing blaze.”

Also from the AP: “Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man by police, Kenosha police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in an area where protests have taken place, Kenosha police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a news release. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim had been shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.”

Says Andy Mannix for the Star Tribune, “A commissioner of a Minneapolis police oversight board will propose Tuesday to unseal a trove of misconduct complaints against police officers, arguing the city has wrongfully withheld these records from the public for years. Abigail Cerra, a member of the Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission, says the department has been skirting open records laws — and violating its own policy — through a practice known as ‘coaching.’ This gentler form of corrective action for police misbehavior normally entails extra training or mentorship for the officer. … But the public has never been allowed to review the details of those complaints.”

For the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “Ramsey County residents may see their property taxes increase next year, but it won’t be due to levy increases by the county. On Tuesday, the county presented a revised 2021 budget proposing a zero percent general levy increase. Yet some may see their bills go up as their property values increase. The county, which has a two-year budget, began the process in 2018. At that time, a 4.5 percent levy was proposed. The expectation of economic fallout yet unknown from the pandemic was the impetus for the change, but, the county warned, it is a temporary fix.”

Says Tal Axelrod for The Hill, “Rapper Kanye West has officially secured a spot on the presidential ballot in Minnesota this November as a third-party candidate. The Minnesota secretary of State’s office shows West as one of seven presidential candidates who will appear on the presidential ballot. He will run as an Independent in the state. West’s campaign, which is reportedly being aided by GOP strategists, has already secured spots on the presidential ballot in a number of states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.”

At Talking Points Memo, Stephen Groves says, “An analysis of anonymous cell phone data from Camber Systems, a firm that aggregates cell phone activity for health researchers, found that 61% of all the counties in the U.S. have been visited by someone who attended Sturgis, creating a travel hub that was comparable to a major U.S. city. … State health departments have reported 103 cases from people in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming and Washington.”

In the Star Tribune, Dee DePass writes: “The Chanhassen-based fitness giant Life Time Inc. has sued its insurance company for $130 million for allegedly failing to cover losses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-ordered business shutdowns that followed. The lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance Co. said Life Time bought the insurance policy in December 2019 and had sufficient coverage for business-interruption losses related to communicable diseases. … While Life Time expected to receive many millions in insurance relief, it was offered just $1 million from the Illinois-based Zurich ….”

This from Joe Nelson at BringMeTheNews, “We’ve heard of polar vortex and derecho, but a new weather term is sure to make the rounds in Minnesota and Wisconsin as forecasters are already talking about a Predecessor Rain Event (PRE) later this week. … Hurricane Laura is expected to hammer the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe, and while the track of Laura won’t come close to Minnesota, a Predecessor Rain Event occurs ahead of the track of a tropical system.”