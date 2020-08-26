Hennepin County closes more beaches over E. coli and toxic algae concerns

Terrible timing. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “The warnings issued in recent days cover Lake Cornelia in Edina, Shady Oak Lake in Minnetonka and all public beaches in Plymouth. … Plymouth’s sweeping action comes after testing revealed troubling levels of E. coli bacteria.”

Read the fine print. The Minnesota Daily’s Hana Ikramuddin reports: “A new feature of the University of Minnesota’s student portal, MyU, now includes an agreement students must accept before accessing their course materials, schedules and billing information, among other materials. The notice asks students to acknowledge the risks of attending the University during a pandemic. … The notice also requires that students agree to pay fees and tuition – something based on the chance to earn academic credit as opposed to the mode of instruction.”

Get well soon. WCCO reports: “Former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he’s now at home continuing to recover after falling in his kitchen earlier this month. In a social media post Wednesday, Dayton said he slipped and fell in his kitchen on the night of Aug. 4 and hit his head on the way down. ‘After consulting with my doctor, I was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital where I underwent surgery to relieve the pressure from internal bleeding,’ he said.”

Racism as a public health crisis. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “Dr. Michele Allen, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School and director of the Health Disparities Research Program, said she sees the impacts of racism in the structural determinants of health. … Allen said the combination of COVID-19 and the death of George Floyd has created a unique opportunity to raise awareness about these discrepancies and have more white people receptive to and exhibiting understanding of the concept.”

Minnesota Freedom Fund responds to bailing out attacker of Mac’s Industrial Sports Bar manager. City Pages’s Mike Mullen reports: “The Minnesota Freedom Fund says a recent violent attack has it rethinking how it will approach its mission as a nonprofit. … ‘It’s clear that we need to take steps to strengthen our internal procedures for supporting those we bail out, renew our commitment to listen to the communities directly impacted by our efforts, and look for concrete ways of improving our internal procedures.’”

Come for the views, stay for the non-stop gunfire. The Pioneer Press’s Mary Divine reports: “Afton City Council Member Stan Ross was in his home office this past week taking part in the council meeting via Zoom when he had to take a break. … The sound of a nearby resident firing a gun was making it hard to hear. … ‘I heard “Boom! Boom! Boom!,” and I’m thinking, “What on earth?” It was well after dark. Who would be shooting at night?’ he said. ‘I had to stop and call 911. It was crazy.’”

