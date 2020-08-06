Minneapolis Charter Commission votes to extend review of proposed policing amendment; issue won’t go before voters in November

The Associated Press’ Amy Forliti writes: “A Minneapolis commission decided Wednesday to take more time to review a City Council amendment to dismantle the Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death, ending the possibility of voters deciding the issue in November. Members of the Charter Commission expressed concern that the process to change the city’s charter was being rushed after Floyd died following an encounter with police. While several commissioners said changing the Police Department was necessary, they said the amendment before them was flawed. Several said it faced legal barriers, was created without input from key community members who oppose it, and that it gave too much power to the City Council.”

At WCCO-TV Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield says, “A new survey by the Downtown Council shows 45 business owners say they are considering leaving downtown – citing the lack of people working or socializing downtown – and the idea that the police department could be dismantled. Though they won’t say which businesses are considering pulling out of downtown, the council says one of the businesses employs 600 people.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeremy Olsen reports: “Preliminary research by Mayo Clinic shows that high-dose plasma therapy is correlated with fewer deaths in patients with severe COVID-19. A 10 percentage point difference in deaths was found when comparing hospitalized COVID-19 patients who received donor plasma with high concentrations of virus-fighting antibodies compared with those who received lower concentrations, Mayo reported.”

Meanwhile, at KMSP-TV Samantha HoangLong reports, “Minnesota health officials are concerned with the increase in syphilis cases. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s annual sexually transmitted diseases report, 1,127 syphilis cases were reported in 2019, a 23% increase from 2018. With the rise of syphilis cases in Minnesota and across the United States, the surveillance for the disease has been improved for a more detailed picture of syphilis data and hotspot areas … .”

Article continues after advertisement

For delish.com Alexis Morillo says, “The Minnesota State Fair is full of traditions, but the food might be one of its biggest. Like many other states, some of the most popular food stalls from the fair set themselves up as drive-thrus so the community could still enjoy their favorite treats. Now, a Minnesota-based company has put together ‘State Fair to Go’ kits that can be ordered online. These kits feature staples from the fair like cheese curds, corn dogs, French fries, chocolate chip cookies, and mini donuts. Each box goes for $59.95, and shipping will begin on August 17.”

In the Star Tribune, Lee Schafer writes, “When the parent company of 7-Eleven Inc. formally becomes the new owner of the former SuperAmerica stores of Minnesota, it’ll be the sixth owner in a decade, including two different companies with basically the same name. … The rationale offered by 7-Eleven’s Japanese parent seems to make sense, of course. It will end up with a solid presence in 47 of the 50 largest U.S. markets, plus at least $475 million of annual cost savings over a few years. That’s the interesting thing about this story, though, how easy it seems to be to come up with a story that sounds good for whatever transaction someone wants to make.”

The Associated Press reports: “No charges will be filed against Brooklyn Center police in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man last year, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday. Prosecutors concluded that the two officers who fired six shots at Kobe Dimock-Heisler had a “reasonable fear” that two other officers and Dimock-Heisler’s grandmother were in danger, Freeman said in a news release. Kobe Dimock-Heisler, 21, was fatally shot by police who were responding to a domestic assault call in August 2019 in Brooklyn Center. Dimock-Heisler’s parents held a news conference Wednesday along with a citizens coalition formed to combat police violence to demand an independent prosecutor and investigation.”

Says Kirsti Marohn for MPR, “The Minnesota National Guard Wednesday released the results of its investigation into the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter in Stearns County, Minn., last year that killed all three crew members. … The investigation identified several contributing factors, including an engine unit that was incorrectly installed. The investigation recommended administrative action against the mechanic and inspector who performed and checked the maintenance work.”