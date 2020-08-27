Minneapolis cleaning up after rioting, fires

Aftermath of Wednesday night’s riots. The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt, Abby Simmons and Paul Walsh report: “Residents and workers in downtown Minneapolis grappled with shattered peace, broken glass, looted shops and personal trepidation Thursday morning after a suicide of a homicide suspect on Nicollet Mall ignited waves of rioting. … The destruction recalled the damage done in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody three months ago but lacked the moral outrage as the suspect, Eddie Frank Sole Jr., 38, died by his own hand. … A city-imposed curfew limited the damage done by looters and rioters and was lifted at 6 a.m. National Guard personnel maintained positions downtown, while Metro Transit service resumed in the immediate area after being halted or diverted for many hours. Mayor Jacob Frey has announced a Thursday night curfew as well.”

Four fires in Minneapolis. KSTP reports: “Amid civil unrest in Minneapolis, firefighters responded to four structure fires in the city. … According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, fires occurred at Brit’s Pub at 1110 Nicollet Mall, Tires Plus at 1103 W Lake Street, a Walgreens on Chicago Avenue and China Wok located 2800 27th Avenue South. … The department said two residents who live above China Wok had to be rescued by firefighters.”

What happens when mining companies go bankrupt? MPR’s Hannah Yang reports: “One of the country’s largest silica mining companies filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this summer. Now, as the case winds its way through bankruptcy court, a local environmental group is worried that it will leave the future of a southern Minnesota prairie in limbo. … Save the Kasota Prairie, which has co-managed the 240 acres in LeSueur County with Covia Corp., is concerned about who will be responsible — financially and physically — for the 240 acres of restored prairie land that the Ohio-based company has agreed to help maintain.”

Not like they’d let you in those countries anyway. KSTP’s Crystal Bui reports: “Long-haul flights out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport likely won’t return until next spring or even summer. Airlines began canceling international flights in March. … Delta Air Lines has confirmed it won’t resume its long-haul flights from MSP to Europe and Asia until at least spring of next year; flights to London, Amsterdam, Tokyo and many other countries have all been on pause since March.”

Sturgis attendees not the only boneheads in South Dakota: “7-foot-long Triceratops skull uncovered in South Dakota” [KSTP]

Changes for a south Minneapolis landmark: “‘Sad to see it go’: End of an era for Curran’s” [Southwest Journal]

Rockin: “Chan Poling announces a new The Suburbs album on The Morning Show” [Current]