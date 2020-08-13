Minneapolis cop fired for racist Christmas tree decorations reinstated

Minneapolis’ finest. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “A former Minneapolis police officer who was fired for decorating a Christmas tree with racially insensitive items two years ago has won his job back through arbitration, department officials confirmed this week. … An arbitrator ruled that Mark Bohnsack was wrongly terminated by the department in connection with the November 2018 incident, in which he and another former officer, Brandy Steberg, decorated the tree in the lobby of the Fourth Precinct station with a pack of menthol cigarettes, a can of Steel Reserve malt liquor, police tape, a bag of Takis and a cup from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. … Bohnsack was ordered to serve a 320-hour suspension without pay, or about two months, officials said.”

Buncha bull. The Benidji Pioneer’s Michael Johnson and Rebecca Mitchell report: “The Nimrod Bull Bash is planned for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6, but organizers have concerns the event may not be able to go on as planned. … ‘We’re kind of just planning on doing it until the government tells us that we can’t,’ said Heidi Bollig, a contact person for the Nimrod Bull Bash. … Organizers of the protest are planning to support the bull-riding event and oppose what they are calling ‘government overreach’ Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Wadena, Minn. … The protest is in response to county event restrictions sent to them that Bollig said were ‘a little excessive.’”

Trump coming to Mankato. USA Today’s David Jackson reports (via the St. Cloud Times): “President Donald Trump will hit the road next week while Democrats rally around Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention. … Trump plans to visit four states that could go a long way toward deciding the fall race between him and Biden: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Arizona, the president said during a ‘tele-rally’ with Wisconsin supporters on Wednesday.”

Reaching the Minnesota islands across Lake of the Woods. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jess Myers reports: “With the coronavirus pandemic closing the Canadian border to most travelers — even those American cabin owners and tourists seeking safe passage through Manitoba without stopping — a trip across the big water was about the only way to go. … The traditional overland journey from Warroad, Minn., to the Minnesota islands involves packing your car for a 65-mile trip of which more than one-third is gravel. You drive into Manitoba (with a stop and potential search at Canadian Customs, and a passport or Nexus card required), eventually drive back into Minnesota (with a check-in by phone with U.S. Customs), park at either Young’s Bay Resort’s marina or the docks at Jake’s Northwest Angle , unload everything from your car into your boat, then travel another 20-30 minutes by water to your final stop.”

