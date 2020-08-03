Minneapolis planning commission to vote on renaming part of Chicago Ave. after George Floyd

“George Perry Floyd Jr. Place.” KSTP reports: “The city of Minneapolis could move forward with a plan to rename a portion of Chicago Avenue to honor George Floyd. … Renaming the street is part of bigger plans some have to turn the George Floyd memorial into something permanent. … The memorial around Cup Foods where George Floyd died has become symbolic for people in Minneapolis and across the country.”

A policing model in the Brooklyns. The Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker and Kim Hyatt report: “As Twin Cities suburbs look for ways to foster trust between law enforcement officers and communities of color in the wake of George Floyd’s death, some are looking to a long-standing model that began years ago in the north metro. … Formed with new immigrants in mind, the Joint Community Police Partnership began in 2005 in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park, two of the most diverse cities in the state. Since then the partnership has gained national recognition and grown into a collaboration with Bloomington, Crystal, Hopkins, Richfield and St. Louis Park, as well as Hennepin County. … The goal remains the same: develop communication and understanding between officers and diverse residents.”

New community partnership. Also from KSTP: “Target announced Monday that it is partnering with Summit Academy to create a new training center for careers in information technology in north Minneapolis. … The company said the move is part of its ongoing efforts to advance social justice and promote racial equity in the Twin Cities. … Target said it is supporting Summit Academy with space in the Regional Acceleration Center (RAC) to help Summit Academy establish the North Star Innovation Center (NSIC), which will focus on training people specifically for careers in IT and new technologies.”

An option for some. The Duluth News Tribune’s Adelle Whitefoot reports: “While public schools across Minnesota are still working out their plans for the 2020-21 school year after getting more direction from the Department of Education on Thursday, private schools in Duluth have already announced they will be holding in-person classes. … Private schools are not bound by state mandates. Marshall School announced plans for in-person school in early July. Montessori School of Duluth, Lakeview Christian Academy and Stella Maris Academy have also recently decided to hold in-person school this fall.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

7-Eleven’s coming back! “Speedway’s former SuperAmerica stores set to become 7-Elevens” [BringMeTheNews]

Senate campaign update: “Talking Points: Former Congressman Jason Lewis Discusses U.S. Senate Run In Minnesota” [WCCO]

Ayd Mill update: “Ayd Mill Road closure in St. Paul in place until November” [KSTP]

Will be interesting: “Students look ahead to dorm life during the pandemic” [Minnesota Daily]

Bet they were popular: “2 Delta passengers refuse to wear mask, forcing delay” [KARE]

Deer less dear: “Minnesota deer hunters will have more options this season” [Redwood Falls Gazette]