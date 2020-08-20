Minneapolis police union president Kroll calls for Chief Arradondo to step down

The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports, “Minneapolis Police Officers Federation President Bob Kroll lashed out at police Chief Medaria Arradondo in a radio interview Tuesday and called for him to step down, saying Arradondo failed to challenge city officials and protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. Kroll said it was his job as head of the union representing roughly 800 rank-and-file cops to call out ‘bad leadership’ by Arradondo, the latest sign of growing friction between the two leaders.”

KSTP-TV has this: In a lengthy phone interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo needs to fight for more police officers on the street, or ‘step aside.’ … KSTP asked Kroll if he specifically meant Arrandondo should resign if he doesn’t challenge police defunding, in which he replied, ‘yes.‘”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “A large homeless encampment growing along Interstate 35E near downtown St. Paul will be cleared due to concerns about health, safety and security there, but only after a coordinated planning effort between the city, the county and nonprofit partners. … In a presentation to the City Council on Wednesday, (Deputy Mayor Jaime) Tincher said in order to confront the coronavirus pandemic, city officials have provided portable toilets and hand-washing stations at nine homeless encampments throughout the city.”

This from KMSP-TV, “There are 23 cases in Minnesota connected to a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to fresh, whole peaches sold at Aldi and Target stores, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The possibly contaminated peaches are supplied by Wawona Packing Company and impacts both loose and bagged peaches. Wednesday, Aldi announced a recall. Target is also in the process of removing the peaches from its locations.”

In the Star Tribune, Brooks Johnson writes: “Leaders of the University of Minnesota Duluth’s largest college may put all their classes online if administrators don’t meet demands to make the campus better prepared for the pandemic. ‘It is difficult to imagine that we will be able to be in person for more than a few weeks with what we know of the current plan,’ wrote the department heads of the Swenson College of Science and Engineering in a letter to UMD Chancellor Lendley Black. … The letter, delivered Monday, identifies several ‘action items’ they want the university to implement before classes start Aug. 31….”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “The St. Paul Police Department will not be able to fill about 40 vacant officer positions over the next year, but wouldn’t have to lay off cops under a budget plan Mayor Melvin Carter is proposing for 2021. The department was bracing for a potential cut of $9.2 million. Carter’s proposed reduction will be $3.8 million from what it would have cost to run the department in 2021, Police Chief Todd Axtell told officers Wednesday.”

Says Michael Klinski in USA Today, “Authorities say a patron at a bar in Sturgis, South Dakota, has tested positive for COVID-19 and was able to transmit the virus while attending the massive Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. A person who later tested positive for COVID-19 was at the One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon in Sturgis from noon to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11, the South Dakota Department of Health said. … The 2020 Rally drew more than 460,000 vehicles during the 10-day event, according to a count South Dakota transportation officials released Tuesday. That’s down 8 percent from 2019.”

Article continues after advertisement

At MPR, Nicole Mitchell reports, “This is a great week to enjoy area lakes, which are at their warmest of the summer right now, just watch for occasional showers and storms, especially in northern Minnesota. Water warms and cools much more slowly than the air does, so despite average temperatures in Minnesota being at their warmest in July, lake temperatures are at their warmest now. This is especially noticeable along the North Shore, where near Duluth, Lake Superior water temperature went from the lower 40s in mid-June, to about 65 now.”

For KARE-TV, Jeremiah Jacobsen says, “Another staple of late summer in the Twin Cities is going virtual this year. Although, in this case, online viewing may be the purr-fect way (sorry, had to say it) to continue the tradition of celebrating internet cat videos. As with many other events, the changes to the 2020 Cat Video Festival were prompted by social limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic. A special Cat Video Reel will premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, free to view, on the Cat Video Festival website. It will then be available for free on-demand viewing for a limited time, through the end of the day on Sunday, August 23.”

For VOX, Meredith Haggerty writes, “Who is the MyPillow guy? Why is he buddies with the president? Why has he taken such an active role in the White House’s coronavirus messaging? What is oleandrin, the supposed coronavirus cure he’s boosting? Why is he hugging that pillow so tight? … As Cassandra Quave, assistant professor of Dermatology and Human Health at Emory University explains on The Conversation, oleandrin is derived from the oleander plant, which is toxic and can have seriously negative effects on the human heart. She stresses that there are no studies proving it is safe to ingest.”