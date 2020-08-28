Minnesota applies for extra unemployment benefit through FEMA

Unemployment boost coming. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “The state of Minnesota has applied for a federal program that will temporarily provide up $300 a week in additional unemployment benefits to Minnesotans who have lost work because of the coronavirus pandemic. … Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, said the state has already completed all of the necessary work to make sure it can make payments as soon as the funding is transferred from the federal government. The payments could start showing up in workers’ unemployment checks by the end of next week or the following week.”

Arrests last night. KSTP reports: “The Minnesota State Patrol says 49 people were arrested overnight in Minneapolis while a curfew was in place. … According to the state patrol, most arrests were for curfew violations.”

No Friday curfew. WCCO reports: “Minneapolis City Council voted Friday to extend Mayor Jacob Frey’s emergency powers through the weekend, allowing him to issue more nightly curfews if he deems it necessary. … So far, no curfews have been set for the weekend, and at a press conference Friday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz said that no curfew would be enforced Friday evening.”

Still questions about the incident that started this. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “Minneapolis authorities offered scant details of the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of one man by another at a downtown parking ramp that led to Wednesday’s looting and vandalism, fueled by a false rumor that police had shot the suspected gunman. … Surveillance footage confirmed that the suspect, Eddie Frank Sole Jr., 38, fatally shot himself. … Police say that Sole, Eddie George Gordon, 61, and a woman who hasn’t been named were at Ramp A, at 11 N. 9th Street, around 2 p.m. Wednesday when the two men started arguing over an unspecified issue and Sole pulled a gun and shot Gordon in the head.”

Enhanced enforcement. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “State regulators are warning restaurants and bars throughout Minnesota that enforcement is being intensified starting Friday in pursuit of violators of restrictions long in place to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. … In a letter sent this week to the hospitality industry, state leaders said the ramped-up scrutiny is in response to complaints from establishments following the rules and from customers about ‘places where people gather without complying with requirements such as face covering requirements, adherence to social distancing, tables less than 6 feet apart and establishments serving to more than 50% capacity.’”

In other news…

We’re all connected: “Minnesota IT developer builds platform to combat coronavirus in Cameroon” [Sahan Journal]

Good on the Mac Weekly: “How the Macalester College student newspaper advocated for racial justice by examining its school’s history” [Poynter]

In case you want one: “Real ID office to reopen at MSP Airport” [Pioneer Press]

News from Mountain Lake: “Minnesota town debates changing longtime festival’s ‘Pow Wow’ name” [Bemidji Pioneer]

Summer’s almost over: “Minnesota orchards adjust to COVID-19 pandemic” [KARE]

Weekend art project: “Learn how to carve your own mini princess head out of butter” [Star Tribune]