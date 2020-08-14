Newly released body camera footage shows crowd’s reaction to Floyd arrest, killing

MPR’s Matt Sepic and the AP’s Jeff Baenen report: “Newly released body-camera video from a third officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest captures for the first time the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd. The video made available Thursday comes from fired Officer Tou Thao, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man. Floyd died after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes on a south Minneapolis street May 25 as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh writes: “Three churches in Minnesota on Thursday sued Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and other officials over state executive orders that require that people wear masks and follow social distancing practices during religious services in connection with combating the coronavirus pandemic.”

Also at KSTP-TV Alex Jokich reports, “Minnesota is projected to have a record corn crop this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s crop report has Minnesota corn production forecast at 1.51 million bushels, which would be the highest corn yield on record for the state and an increase of 20% from last year.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeffrey Meitrodt reports, “Minneapolis officials will no longer require property owners to prepay the second half of their property taxes in order to start removing rubble from sites damaged in the May riots. Mayor Jacob Frey announced the change Thursday after the Star Tribune reported on the controversy. Minneapolis property owners have complained that the policy was slowing the recovery and turning piles of debris into safety hazards.”

For Fox News, Stephanie Pagones says, “Milwaukee and Minneapolis have seen the biggest surge in murders so far this year compared with other major cities nationwide, more than doubling the number of homicides reported during the same time in 2019, according to data compiled by Fox News. Milwaukee, Wis., saw a 120% increase in murders from Jan. 1 to Aug. 13 compared with the same time in 2019, statistics obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel show. …Meanwhile, Minneapolis saw the second-highest spike, with a 114% increase in homicides since the beginning of the year until Aug. 12.”

A CBS News story says, “South Dakota officials said Wednesday they plan to build a security fence budgeted for $400,000 around the official governor’s residence to protect Governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s office did not give specifics on any threats, but her spokeswoman Maggie Seidel said her security team recommended the fence.”

Says a KSTP-TV story, “This year isn’t the year to see a live performance at the Minnesota State Fair, but fair organizers announced they are rescheduling some of the Grandstand acts for 2021. The Grandstand performances rescheduled so far are Miranda Lambert, The Doobie Brothers, Tim McGraw, NF, and Darci Lynne & Friends. According to organizers, those who had already purchased tickets for the 2020 date will be able to use those tickets for the 2021 date, and attendees will be able to keep their same seat location.”

Article continues after advertisement

For BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson says, “Friday is shaping up to be a potentially wild day of strong and severe storms, with the National Weather Service saying all modes of severe hazards – tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds – are possible. ”

KSTP-TV’s Kevin Doran has this: “Minnesota has wonderful wildlife, but it’s called ‘wild’ for a reason. A young bald eagle caused quite a commotion Thursday outside the Cascade Lodge and Restaurant in Lutsen. Eagles are common on the North Shore of Lake Superior, but rarely do you get close. The eagle was first spotted Wednesday night outside the lodge, perched on a fireplace chimney by the shore. The eagle was still there Thursday morning, and when a woman approached to get a closer look, it jumped on her. That’s when Chef Bernie Banks sprang into action.”