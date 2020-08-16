Poll finds lack of support for reducing size of Minneapolis Police Department

In the Star Tribune, Eric Roper writes: “Reducing the size of the Minneapolis Police Department lacks deep support among residents across the city, according to a new Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll. The poll found that only 40% of residents back this idea, while 44% of them oppose it. Others were undecided. Among Black residents in Minneapolis, opposition to cutting police officers reached 50%, while only 35% said they agree with such reductions. But city residents overwhelmingly support shifting some police funding to social service programs, the poll found.”

Related. Roper also writes for the Strib: “Minneapolis residents view Mayor Jacob Frey more favorably than the City Council, but a larger share trust the council to make decisions about the future of the Police Department, according to a Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll. …His support was highest among Black residents, 60% of whom said they had a favorable view of the mayor. Only 13% of Black residents viewed the mayor unfavorably.”

The Associated Press reports: “U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn has fired his chief of staff after a spending spree on taxpayer-funded communications, his office said on Saturday. The freshman Republican congressman, who represents Minnesota’s 1st District, spent almost 40% of his office’s annual expense allowances in the first quarter of this year, outpacing all of his colleagues in the House, according to Legistorm, a firm that tracks the allowances. … His office confirmed that Peter Su, who had served as chief of staff since he took office, has been fired.”

KSTP reports: “A crowd of demonstrators gathered Saturday afternoon outside Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll’s home in Hugo to call for his resignation. Protesters and community leaders have accused Kroll of fostering a toxic culture within the Minneapolis Police Department, and calls for his resignation have grown since George Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25.”

Says WCCO-TV: “After severe weather crossed over Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Friday’s storms. An EF-0 tornado touched down near Crystal. The damage in the area was caused by a combination of a brief, weak, EF-0 tornado and straight line winds. The maximum estimated winds were measured to be 75 mph, with a path length of 0.4 miles. While a EF-1 tornado was spotted in Biscay/Glencoe area with wind speeds measured to be about 95 mph.”

MPR reports: “Community members overseeing the George Floyd memorial site at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis gathered Saturday to speak out against any plans to remove barriers protecting the site where Floyd was killed by police. At one point city officials had discussed a phased re-opening of the intersection, which has been blocked off to traffic since Floyd’s death in May. On Friday, city leaders said they will have more discussions with the community before moving forward on any plans.”