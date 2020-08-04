Sen. Smith introduces legislation to legalize marijuana

Green candidate. KMSP’s Fox 9 staff reports: “Sen. Smith’s Substance Regulation and Safety Act of 2020 would ‘remove marijuana from the nation’s list of illegal controlled substances, ensure the same federal oversight of marijuana products as tobacco and alcohol now have, and put racially-sensitive safeguards in place to combat cannabis use by people under 21.’ The bill would also put in place measures to ensure the safety of marijuana products, require research into how best to combat cannabis-impaired driving, and to govern the safe import and export of cannabis products.”

North Minneapolitans on reducing the city’s police force. New York Times’ John Eligon reports: “Residents complain of rampant police mistreatment, but also of out-of-control crime and violence. That reality has left many Black residents here unenthusiastic about what has become known as the defund movement. Adding complexity to the debate, they say that they despise the police but need someone to call when things go awry.”

Work ahead. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “According to police, vandals spread construction cones across [Minneapolis City Council President Lisa] Bender’s front yard. A spray-painted wood board was also cemented to her front porch, which read, ‘[Who’s streets] Our streets …abolish MPD …fund community.’”

In other news…

No injuries: “Fire heavily damages hotel under construction in downtown St. Paul” [Star Tribune]

Also not playing football: “Gophers football star WR Rashod Bateman opting out of 2020 season” [KMSP]

Dirty birds: “Dodge Nature Center warns patrons of information theft” [Pioneer Press]